Optima Tax Relief suffers data breach

A ransomware gang has reportedly leaked tax data stolen from Optima Tax Relief, raising concerns about sensitive tax information from individuals. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs.

Tax data can be highly sensitive

  • Optima Tax Relief has suffered a data breach exposing customer and corporate data, Bleepingcomputer reports.
  • Tax data often contains sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers.
  • Optima Tax Relief hasn't confirmed the data breach and the last time the company reported a breach was in 2023.

Optima Tax Relief has been hit with a data breach that likely has exposed reams of sensitive customer information.

The ransomware gang Chaos has leaked 69 gigabytes worth of what appears to be corporate data and customer case files, Bleepingcomputer reports.

It remains unclear how many individuals or businesses are affected by the data breach.

Optima Tax Relief didn't immediately respond to ConsumerAffairs' request for comment.

Optima Tax Relief is one of the nation's biggest tax resolution firms, serving individuals and businesses on federal and state taxes.

"The customers will have provided not only Social Security numbers and other personal information, but also a lot of personal and sensitive financial information that may be embarrassing and that they may not want to be made public," said Erich Kron, security awareness advocate at cybersecurity firm KnowBe4, in a statement.

"The type of information stolen could also be used by social engineers to convince victims that they are from Optima and may lead to future scams and financial losses," he added.

In 2023, Optima Tax Relief reported a data breach that exposed the Social Security numbers of 5,027 people, according to a filing with Maine's attorney general.

