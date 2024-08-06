TikTok Lite app poses safety risks for consumers, research finds

TikTok is no stranger to safety and privacy concerns, and now, the Lite version of the app has come under fire.

Mozilla, the global nonprofit that prioritizes internet safety, recently conducted a study that explores the ins and outs of TikTok Lite.

Ultimately, the organization found that this version of TikTok’s app has significant safety issues. Odanga Madung, a senior researcher at Mozilla, shared the ins and outs of the study with ConsumerAffairs, including the biggest safety concerns for consumers, how to stay safe online, and more.

What is TikTok Lite?

When an app debuts a “Lite” version, the goal typically is to make it more accessible to consumers in different markets. The Lite version uses less bandwidth on your device, so it’s easier for people in areas with less stable WiFi who don’t want to use too much data.

“Lite apps are stripped-down versions of a service’s applications, which are much smaller in size, use less airtime, use less power, have special features, and offer lower quality content formats,” Mozilla explained in its study.

“It’s an approach that is efficient for recruiting and maintaining users in emerging markets because many of the consumers have phones with small storage and old versions of Android; are highly conscious of how they use their airtime; and may be in areas with weak internet and scant power connections.”

What are the risks?

With this in mind, the Mozilla Foundation and AI Forensics did a deep dive into the original TikTok app and the TikTok Lite app, comparing the community guidelines, policies, and settings of each app.

According to Madung, there are two primary ways that the TikTok Lite app is failing to protect consumers’ safety.

“Based on our research, TikTok Lite lacks crucial user protections across two categories,” he said.

“TikTok Lite users lack basic, proactive user controls, including the ability to filter offensive content and unwanted keywords; and screen management tools that can mitigate app addiction. TikTok Lite provides no warning labels or banners on a range of potentially harmful content, from dangerous prank videos and graphic content to health and elections-related misinformation and AI-generated content.”

On the original TikTok app, videos are flagged with warning labels, highlighting the safety risks to users watching. These were noticeably missing in the Lite version.

Similarly, videos that are about important topics, like the election or public health, feature tags that take users to outside links that contain accurate, reputable information outside of the videos. TikTok Lite failed to include these tags, making it easy for users to spread and retain misinformation on significant issues.

How to stay safe online

Discernment is key for consumers, whether in downloading apps or consuming content online. Madung encourages consumers to stay vigilant.

"Be mindful of your content consumption, don't be quick to share what you see,” he said. “Set your own limits to your consumption of TikTok, and use other screen time management apps to limit your usage of the app."

When it comes to policies, Madung says that TikTok needs to make changes within its Lite platform, keeping consumers’ best interests top of mind.

"We are placing this onus on TikTok’s policy, trust, and safety teams to safeguard its TikTok Lite users from harmful content,” he said. “It’s an ecosystem with over 1 billion downloads. The flagship TikTok app already has the safety features we point out, like providing warning labels on graphic content, and also grants users more control to filter out offensive keywords. These features are easily implementable without bulging the app’s size and are essential to protecting users on the platform."