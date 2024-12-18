Another year, another round of data breaches.

There have been more than 100 million victims of data breaches reported in 2024 as of Dec. 16, according to a ConsumerAffairs analysis of the Maine Attorney General's data breach notifications. The yearly number of victims represents conservative estimates because companies often send in multiple filings regarding the same breach to revise the number of victims, making it difficult to tally annual totals.

Cybersecurity experts say the Maine AG has arguably the most detailed historical government records on data breaches in the U.S., in part because organizations have to disclose the total potential number of people affected and what information, such as Social Security and credit card numbers, was stolen.

Still, data breaches that don't involve residents of Maine won't be in the database, meaning some data breaches are missed but the biggest in the country are likely included.

Businesses in health care appeared the most in the top 10 data breaches by number of potential victims reported in 2024.

Social Security numbers were the most common sensitive information exposed, appearing in the stolen information in nine of the top 10 data breaches reported in 2024.

Below are data breaches that were reported to the Maine AG in 2024, ranked by the number of potential victims. Companies sometimes don't know when a breach occurred or discover a breach much later when information begins circulating on the dark web, which is why ConsumerAffairs ranked data breaches that were reported within the span of 2024.

What are the biggest data breaches of 2024?

1. AT&T

Victims: 51,226,382

51,226,382 What was stolen: Social Security numbers, account numbers, addresses, dates of birth, emails, passwords, phone numbers

Social Security numbers, account numbers, addresses, dates of birth, emails, passwords, phone numbers What happened: AT&T suffered one of the biggest data breaches in history. The cellular giant said that a dataset released on the dark web in March had reams of their customers' information.

2. LoanDepot

Victims: 16,924,071

16,924,071 What was stolen: Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, emails, financial account numbers, names, phone numbers

Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, emails, financial account numbers, names, phone numbers What happened: Mortgage lender LoanDepot said that a malicious actor gained access to its systems and sensitive personal information in early January.

3. Evolve Bank and Trust

Victims: 7,640,112

7,640,112 What was stolen: Social Security numbers, dates of birth, contact details, financial account numbers or credit or debit card numbers with security code, access code, password or PIN

Social Security numbers, dates of birth, contact details, financial account numbers or credit or debit card numbers with security code, access code, password or PIN What happened: After an employee clicked on a malicious link, mortgage lender Evolve Bank said it started noticing that some of its systems weren't working properly in late May, which it first believed was because of hardware issues but later realized was from "unauthorized activity." The breach exposed information for "most of our personal, mortgage, trust and small business banking customers," but didn't gain access to customer funds, Evolve Bank said.

4. InfoSys McCamish Systems

Victims: 6,078,263

6,078,263 What was stolen: Social Security numbers, biometric data, dates of birth, driver's license numbers or other ID numbers, email addresses, financial account numbers or credit or debit card numbers with security code, access code, password or PIN, medical records, passwords

Social Security numbers, biometric data, dates of birth, driver's license numbers or other ID numbers, email addresses, financial account numbers or credit or debit card numbers with security code, access code, password or PIN, medical records, passwords What happened: Life insurance software provider InfoSys said it was targeted by a ransomware attack that encrypted some of its data between October and November. The breach exposed life insurance customer information, including at TIAA.

5. HealthEquity

Victims: 4,300,000

4,300,000 What was stolen: Social Security numbers, addresses, dependent information, employee IDs, health card numbers, medical records, prescriptions, names, payment card without number, phone numbers

Social Security numbers, addresses, dependent information, employee IDs, health card numbers, medical records, prescriptions, names, payment card without number, phone numbers What happened: Health benefits administrator HealthEquity said it received an alert in late March of a "systems anomaly" and later determined in late June that "some members’ personal information was involved." The same data wasn't stolen for every person.

6. Financial Business and Consumer Solutions (FBCS)

Victims: 4,253,394

4,253,394 What was stolen: Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license numbers or other ID numbers, health insurance information, names

Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license numbers or other ID numbers, health insurance information, names What happened: Debt collector FBCS said it discovered an "unauthorized actor" accessed information in February that stole different information from person to person. In a series of filings, FBCS continued to revise the number of potential victims higher. Comcast said records on nearly 238,000 of its customers was exposed in the breach because it used to work with FBCS to collect debts.

7. Harvard Piligrim Health Care

Victims: 2,967,396

2,967,396 What was stolen: Social Security numbers, addresses, financial account numbers or credit or debit card numbers with security code, access code, password or PIN, medical records, phone numbers, taxpayer IDs

Social Security numbers, addresses, financial account numbers or credit or debit card numbers with security code, access code, password or PIN, medical records, phone numbers, taxpayer IDs What happened: Massachusetts-based health care provider Harvard Pilgrim said a ransomware attack exposed its patients' sensitive information from March to April.

8. Prudential Insurance

Victims: 2,556,210

2,556,210 What was stolen: Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver's license numbers or other ID numbers, financial account numbers or credit or debit card numbers with security code, access code, password or PIN, medical records, phone numbers

Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver's license numbers or other ID numbers, financial account numbers or credit or debit card numbers with security code, access code, password or PIN, medical records, phone numbers What happened: Prudential Insurance said an "unauthorized third party" gained access to its network in February and removed a "small percentage of personal information." But the insurer first said in March that only 36,545 people were affected and later revised the number to more than 2.5 million.

9. Advance Stores (Advance Auto Parts)

Victims: 2,316,591

2,316,591 What was stolen: Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license numbers or other ID numbers, names, utility bills

Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license numbers or other ID numbers, names, utility bills What happened: Advance Auto Parts, which has more than 4,700 stores nationwide, said an "unathorized third party" gained access to Snowflake, a company which handles its cloud storage. It said it is among various companies hit by the breach.

10. Slim CD

Victims: 1,693,000

1,693,000 What was stolen: Addresses, financial account numbers or credit or debit card numbers with security code, access code, password or PIN, names

Addresses, financial account numbers or credit or debit card numbers with security code, access code, password or PIN, names What happened: Payments company Slim CD, which processes electronic payments for U.S. and Canadian merchants, said it became aware of suspicious activity on its computers in June and later learned criminals had accessed its network between August and June and could view or obtain credit card details.

Below is a table on the top 10 data breaches in 2024.

What to do after a data breach