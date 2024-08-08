Apple still trying to resolve issues with the iPhone 15

No one likes to drop a $1,000 or so on a new phone, only to have it act up. iPhone users especially. But issues continue to persist with the new model 15. Fortunately, Apple is coming to the fore to put a lid on those and let everyone move on with their lives.

Here’s what ConsumerAffairs has found:

Overheating

Users have reported that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is prone to overheating, especially during intensive tasks like gaming. One went as far as asking if his new iPhone would make for a good stove.

Apple has acknowledged that the titanium frame may be contributing to heat retention and has released updates – such as iOS 17.0.2 – to address these issues. But as luck would have it, reports persist that those thermal problems still exist, and Apple continues to investigate and address these concerns.

Battery drain

There are also ongoing complaints about excessive battery drain, particularly linked to certain apps, including:

Sonos: The Sonos app has been identified as a significant battery drainer, prompting users to update the app to fix the issue.

Instagram: Many users have noticed significant battery drain while using Instagram, even for short periods.

Facebook: Similar to Instagram, Facebook has been identified as a major contributor to battery drain on the iPhone 15.

WhatsApp: Some users have reported increased battery consumption while using WhatsApp.

Background App Refresh: Several apps running in the background with Background App Refresh enabled have been found to contribute to battery drain. This includes email apps like Spark, as well as other apps that frequently fetch data in the background.

Apple has identified specific apps, like the Sonos app, as significant contributors to battery drain. Users are advised to update these apps to reduce battery consumption. Apple is reportedly working on further optimizations in upcoming software improvements.

Performance issues

Despite updates, some users have reported that the iPhone 15 Pro Max experiences stuttering, freezing, and slow or out of sync audio when the device heats up. To get ahead of this issue, Apple is set to release an unexpected iOS 17.6.1 update, which is speculated to include critical security patches and bug fixes. This update aims to resolve performance issues, including stuttering and freezing, especially when the device heats up.

Here comes iPhone 16. Buy or wait?

The iPhone 16 is coming soon. Should you buy it or wait? Major tech products like phones and computers tend to be released in the fall of every year, and 2024 should be no exception. Apple watchers expect that the new iPhone 16 will have better battery life than the 15, more processing power to handle things like games, faster and more reliable internet speeds, a better camera, and better audio.

But, given what happened with the 15, should you drop everything the moment the 16 comes out and go buy it? Probably not.

The first wave of buyers often encounters software glitches, hardware defects, or other unexpected issues that may make you crazy and that Apple will need to resolve.

There are also bug fixes to consider. Apple's typical MO is to release patches in the first few months after a product launch to address problems and improve performance that the early adopters reported. Waiting allows you to benefit from these updates and cut down on the frustration.

And if you wait long enough, you’ll probably save a little money. As we get closer to the holidays, retailers might offer deals on the new 16 or really sweet deals on older models.

How long should you wait before buying a new model phone?

Is there a general timeline you consider when thinking about buying a new phone? Yes. Here is a thumbnail list of suggestions:

One to two months: Give the company time to fix any initial software modifications and bug fixes.

Three to four months: This is the point where significant software revisions might be released, addressing major problems and improving stability.

Six months or later: Most initial issues should be resolved by then, and you can purchase a new iPhone with confidence.