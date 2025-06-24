Aflac reveals a data breach that occurred earlier this month

On June 12, 2025, Aflac identified suspicious activity on its U.S. network and initiated response measures.

Despite the breach, the business remains fully operational with no ransomware detected.

Early investigation reveals use of social engineering; claims, health, and personal data may be at risk.

Aflac, a provider of supplemental health insurance, has disclosed a cyberattack that targeted its U.S. network on June 12, 2025. According to a company press release, the intrusion was quickly detected and halted within hours by internal security protocols, preventing any major disruptions to customer service operations.

Aflac said that no ransomware was involved in the incident, and all core operations — including underwriting, claims processing, and customer support — continue without interruption. “We promptly initiated our cyber incident response protocols and stopped the intrusion within hours,” the statement read.

The company said that the cyberattack was part of a broader, ongoing campaign targeting the insurance industry by an advanced cybercrime group. “This was part of a cybercrime campaign against the insurance industry,” the company said.

Early findings

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attackers used social engineering techniques to gain unauthorized access. Aflac has engaged third-party cybersecurity experts to assist in its response and continues a thorough review of potentially affected files.

The potentially compromised information includes claims data, health records, Social Security numbers, and other personal data linked to U.S. customers, policy beneficiaries, employees, and agents. The company clarified that the scope of the breach is still under review, and the exact number of individuals impacted is yet to be determined.

Support measures

In a proactive move, Aflac has established a dedicated call center to assist individuals who may be affected. Beginning June 20, those who reach out will receive 24 months of complimentary credit monitoring, identity theft protection, and Medical Shield coverage.

The call center is open:

Monday–Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Contact number: 1-855-361-0305

These hours will remain in effect through the end of June, excluding major U.S. holidays.