Alexa's alleged secret recordings get parent Amazon in trouble

A federal judge has ruled Alexa users nationwide can sue Amazon in a class action over privacy concerns.

Plaintiffs allege Amazon secretly recorded conversations beyond Alexa’s intended commands.

Amazon denies wrongdoing, saying Alexa has safeguards against accidental recordings.

Tens of millions of Amazon.com customers who use the tech giant’s popular Alexa voice service can move forward together in a nationwide class action lawsuit alleging that Amazon deceptively recorded and retained their private conversations, a federal judge in Seattle ruled on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik found that Alexa users met the legal standard to sue as a group, both for potential monetary damages and for a court order aimed at halting the alleged privacy violations.

“The fact that millions of people were allegedly injured by the same conduct suggests that representative litigation is the only way to both adjudicate related claims and avoid overwhelming the courts,” Lasnik wrote in his decision.

Secret conversations alleged

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2021, accuses Amazon of violating Washington state’s consumer protection law by failing to disclose that it retained and used Alexa recordings for commercial purposes. According to the plaintiffs, Amazon designed Alexa “to illegally and surreptitiously intercept billions of private conversations” — extending well beyond the voice commands users intentionally direct at their devices.

Amazon has denied any wrongdoing. The company contends there’s no evidence that Alexa “ever captured any plaintiff’s ‘conversation’ or other communication” and insists that it built the technology with safeguards to avoid accidental activation and unintended recordings.

Data destruction sought

Alongside financial damages, the plaintiffs are seeking a court order compelling Amazon to destroy any recordings or data already collected under the alleged scheme. The class action could expose Amazon to significant legal liability, given the potential scale involving millions of Alexa users across the country.

Judge Lasnik’s ruling also addressed the plaintiffs’ request to certify additional classes, including individuals in California and other states who may have lived with Alexa device owners, though details on those requests were not immediately finalized.