YouTube TV and Disney reach deal to lift the blackout

New multi-year carriage agreement restores full access to Disney-owned channels on YouTube TV

Subscribers will see no immediate price increase, according to both companies

The deal includes expanded on-demand rights and improved streaming reliability commitments

YouTube TV and Disney have reached a new multi-year carriage agreement that will keep Disney-owned networks — including ABC, ESPN, FX, National Geographic, and Disney Channel — available to the live TV streaming service’s subscribers. The deal ends weeks of uncertainty for customers who had been warned that contract negotiations were approaching a deadline during the height of college and professional sports seasons.

In a joint announcement, the companies said the agreement maintains the full suite of Disney linear channels, along with a package of expanded on-demand rights that will give YouTube TV subscribers access to more recently aired episodes and select library programming. The companies also highlighted new technical commitments designed to reduce streaming glitches during high-traffic events, such as live sports.

No price hike attached — for now

Both companies said the new deal would not result in an immediate price increase. YouTube TV, which already sits at the higher end of the live-streaming market, has raised its monthly rate several times in recent years as content licensing costs have climbed. Analysts say subscribers will likely be watching closely to see whether future price adjustments emerge.

For now, YouTube TV emphasized that the agreement supports its goal of keeping the service “simple, predictable, and competitive” as the broader streaming landscape remains in flux.

What it means for subscribers

For consumers, the agreement means uninterrupted access to popular sports programming — especially ESPN’s NFL, NBA, and college sports coverage — as well as Disney-owned entertainment and news channels. The companies also noted that the deal includes improvements to program guides, more consistent video quality across devices, and expanded rights for DVR storage on some Disney networks.

If past carriage disputes between pay-TV providers and major media companies are any indication, subscribers have become increasingly vocal about the impact of contract renegotiations on both pricing and channel availability. This agreement appears to avert a repeat of those frustrations.

The deal arrives at a time when live TV streaming services are grappling with rising programming costs, fragmenting media rights, and consumers who are increasingly selective about the number of subscriptions they’re willing to maintain.

Disney continues to push forward with its direct-to-consumer strategy, while YouTube TV remains one of the few streaming bundles still offering a broad lineup of traditional cable channels.

While neither company shared the financial details of the agreement, both framed it as a long-term win for consumers — at least for the moment.