How much do you trust AI to recommend product purchases?

Only 2% of consumers say they would buy from an AI-recommended brand without researching it first

Nearly all shoppers (98%) take extra steps—like reading reviews or searching online—before making a purchase

The findings highlight a major trust gap as AI becomes more embedded in shopping

As artificial intelligence becomes a bigger part of how people discover products and brands, a new survey suggests it is far from replacing traditional research habits.

Just 2% of U.S. consumers say they would purchase from an unfamiliar brand based solely on an AI recommendation, according to a new study from Idea Grove. By contrast, 98% of respondents said they verify the brand through other sources before making a decision.

The findings point to a clear divide between how consumers use AI and how much they trust it.

AI helps shoppers find options, but doesn’t close the deal

AI tools like chatbots and recommendation engines are increasingly shaping the early stages of the buying journey, helping consumers discover new brands and narrow choices.

But the survey shows that most shoppers still rely on traditional signals—such as online reviews, search results, media coverage, and a company’s website—to confirm whether a brand is credible.

“AI is accelerating discovery, but it’s not replacing decision-making,” the report suggests.

That pattern is consistent with broader research showing consumers use AI as a research assistant rather than a final authority. Many shoppers turn to AI for comparisons or suggestions, then verify information elsewhere before completing a purchase.

Trust remains the biggest hurdle

The reluctance to rely solely on AI recommendations underscores ongoing concerns about trust, accuracy, and transparency.

Consumers appear to treat AI suggestions as a starting point, not a guarantee of quality. Instead, they seek out familiar trust markers that predate AI, such as customer reviews and independent validation.

This skepticism is not new, but it is becoming more significant as brands invest heavily in trying to appear in AI-generated recommendations.

Implications for brands and consumers

For businesses, the message is clear: being recommended by AI tools may boost visibility, but it won’t automatically translate into sales.

Companies still need to build credibility through strong online reputations, clear information, and positive customer feedback.

For consumers, the trend reinforces the importance of verification in an AI-driven marketplace. Even as technology streamlines shopping, the responsibility for making informed decisions largely remains with the buyer.