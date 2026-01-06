Amazon launches Alexa.com to bring its AI assistant everywhere you are

Alexa.com brings Amazon’s AI assistant to your browser.

New Alexa+ features let you type or chat instead of just talking.

It’s part of Amazon’s push to make Alexa a full-fledged AI helper across devices

Amazon just took a bold step in the evolution of its digital assistant Alexa.

The company unveiled Alexa.com, a web-based portal that lets people interact with Alexa+ right from a browser — no Echo device required.

This new experience, currently rolling out to Early Access customers, brings the smarter, generative-AI powered version of Alexa to desktops and laptops alongside the voice and mobile interfaces many of us are already used to.

Alexa+ is the next generation of Amazon’s digital assistant, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and designed to do more than just answer questions — it can assist with tasks, plan outings, manage your home, and more.

The launch of Alexa.com marks the first time Amazon is positioning Alexa more like a traditional chatbot experience you might see with competitors like ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini.

What’s new with Alexa.com and Alexa+

The core idea behind Alexa.com is simple: make Alexa available wherever you are.

Instead of being tied to a smart speaker or your phone, Alexa+ can now be accessed through a browser window. Once logged in with your Amazon account, you can type or speak to Alexa, ask it in-depth questions, get help with planning, or have it do things for you — like updating calendars, creating shopping lists, or controlling compatible smart-home gadgets.

Alexa.com keeps all your chats, preferences, and tasks in context across devices. So if you start planning a trip on your computer, you can pick up the conversation on your phone or Echo later. The AI isn’t just reactive; it’s designed to help with real tasks — from organizing documents you upload to suggesting menus and adding groceries to your list — all with seamless cross-device continuity.

Amazon has also expanded Alexa+ to work deeply with countless third-party services, letting you book reservations or even coordinate travel. The web launch ties into a broader redesign of the Alexa mobile app, making the assistant feel more like a “helper” you can talk with naturally and less like a simple voice command tool.

What this means for consumers

For everyday users, the launch of Alexa.com could change how you interact with Amazon’s AI. Instead of being confined to asking for the weather from a speaker across the room, you can now engage in richer, typed conversations on any device with a browser. That opens up new ways to use Alexa for productivity — like drafting emails, planning events, researching topics, or managing life admin — without switching between apps.

This also signals Amazon’s move to position Alexa not just as a voice helper, but as a full-blown AI assistant that can compete with other text-based AI tools. For Prime members, Alexa+ is included without extra cost, while non-Prime users may have to pay a subscription once Early Access ends.