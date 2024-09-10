Amazon launches new private-label brand for grocery shoppers on a budget

The grocery game is getting an upgrade at Amazon. The best part: consumers are going to save.

For starters, the company has announced Amazon Saver, a private-label budget brand for grocery shoppers on a budget. On top of that, Prime members will now be eligible for even more discounts from Amazon Fresh with the retailer’s new savings plans.

“We’re always looking to make grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for our customers,” said Claire Peters, worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh.

“With expanded Prime member savings, the introduction of the new Amazon Saver brand, and simplified online shopping, it’s now easier than ever to get your weekly grocery shopping done on a budget with Amazon Fresh – whether you’re browsing the aisles or filling your online cart.”

What is Amazon Saver?

Introducing: Amazon Saver.

For consumers looking to get their groceries on a budget, this new private-label brand is for you. Amazon explained that the majority of items will run shoppers just $5, and Prime members get an additional 10% discount.

While Amazon plans to roll out over 100 new items to the brand in the coming weeks, shoppers can expect to find household staples currently – coffee creamer, maple syrup, seasonings, crackers, canned vegetables, cold cuts, condiments, and more.

“Amazon Saver complements our selection of private-label brands, designed to provide the best value for a wide range of grocery products – ultimately helping customers make the most of their grocery budget,” the company said in a statement.

Prime members save more

In addition to the new brand, Amazon is rolling out new discount features for Prime members ordering groceries through Amazon Fresh.

Here’s a look at what Prime members can expect from their grocery orders moving forward:

10% off all Amazon private-label brands – Aplenty, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Kitchen, 365 by Whole Foods Market, Happy Belly, and now Amazon Saver.

Up to 50% off on 8-15 grocery items that rotate each week

25% off more than 1,200 rotating items that are exclusive to Prime grocery, including household items and national brands

“From fresh produce and proteins, frozen food to beverages, snacks, pastas, and more, Prime members can now save even more on grocery items from Amazon Fresh – from top national brands to Amazon’s own private label products,” the company said.