Apple raises prices on Macs, iPads as AI chip demand drives up costs

Apple has raised prices on many MacBooks, iPads, and several other devices, citing sharply higher memory and storage chip costs driven by the AI boom.

iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods prices remain unchanged for now, though Apple has signaled additional price increases could follow.

Analysts say the move reflects growing pressure across the technology industry, as demand for AI infrastructure drives up the cost of critical components.

Inflation is creeping into Apple’s product line-up.

The tech giant has announced a number of price increases across much of its Mac and iPad lineup, saying it can no longer absorb the soaring cost of memory and storage components as demand from the artificial intelligence industry strains global supply chains.

The price hikes, which took effect this week, affect MacBook laptops, iPads, desktop Macs, Apple TV, and HomePod speakers. Depending on the product, prices are rising by roughly 15% to 25%, with some premium models increasing by several hundred dollars.

Among the changes:

The entry-level MacBook Neo now starts at $699, up from $599.

The 13-inch MacBook Air rises to $1,299 from $1,099.

The base MacBook Pro now starts at $1,999, up from $1,699.

The standard iPad increases to $449 from $349.

The 11-inch iPad Pro now starts at $1,199, up from $999.

Some popular products were spared

Notably absent from the increases are the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, whose prices remain unchanged. However, Apple suggested additional price adjustments could be announced later.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had warned last week that price increases had become "unavoidable," saying Apple had spent months trying to shield customers from rising component costs but could no longer do so.

According to Apple, the biggest culprit is an unprecedented surge in demand for memory and storage chips used in AI data centers. As technology companies invest billions of dollars in AI infrastructure, suppliers have shifted production toward high-performance memory, tightening supplies for consumer electronics manufacturers.

Other companies are raising prices

Industry analysts say Apple is not alone. Several major technology companies, including Dell, Microsoft, and Samsung, have already increased prices on some products in response to the same supply constraints.

The move could have broader implications for consumers shopping for computers and tablets later this year. Some analysts expect Apple's upcoming iPhone lineup to become more expensive as newer devices require additional memory to support on-device AI features. While Apple has not announced any iPhone price increases, industry observers believe they may be difficult to avoid if component costs remain elevated.

The announcement also rattled investors. Apple shares fell about 5% following the news as markets weighed the potential impact of higher prices on consumer demand and future sales.

For consumers considering a new Mac or iPad, the increases mean waiting is unlikely to result in lower prices unless retailers offer temporary discounts from existing inventory. The wider trend suggests technology prices could remain under pressure as the AI boom continues to reshape the semiconductor market.