Here are the tech products turning heads at CES 2026

All week, technology companies have unveiled new products – and visions of products for the future – that have impressed attendees at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. AI and robots have gotten the most attention, but tech companies seem to have upped their game over recent years.

Some of the most talked-about innovations and product reveals from CES 2026 this week include AI, robotics, displays, wearables, laptops, and unexpected gadgets. AI integration across devices was a dominant theme — it’s no longer just a buzzword but embedded in appliances, wearables, and robotics.

Humanoid & home robots: LG’s CLOiD aims to assist with household chores (folding laundry, interacting with smart appliances) and was a showfloor highlight.

Boston Dynamics robots with Gemini AI: Atlas and Spot now understand more natural language and practical tasks thanks to advanced AI integration.

AI voice assistants: Lenovo announced Qira, a personal AI assistant that learns routines across phones, laptops, and wearables.

Next-gen displays and TVs

Massive 130″ Micro RGB TV: Samsung revealed what it calls the world’s largest Micro RGB display with advanced AI picture and sound tech.

LG’s latest OLED lineup: New OLED TVs include brighter panels, ultra-thin “Wallpaper” designs, and the first 4K 120 Hz cloud gaming TVs powered by AI processors.

Other major TV brands like Amazon and TCL also showcased new art and high-brightness TVs.

Laptops and PCs

Dell XPS revival: New XPS 16 and XPS 14 laptops powered by Intel’s latest “Panther Lake” Core Ultra CPUs were introduced.

Rollable and concept PCs: Lenovo’s rollable gaming laptop and auto-twist convertible designs drew attention.

The push toward AI-enhanced PCs (Copilot+, integrated models) continues across the show.

Wearables and head-mounted tech

AI smart glasses: Multiple AI eyewear concepts were unveiled — XGIMI MemoMind glasses that look like normal eyewear and Solos AirGo V2 with multimodal AI functions.

Smart home and domestic tech

Robot vacuums with legs: Roborock’s stair-climbing vacuum was a standout on the floor.

Smart locks & refrigerators: UWB-enabled smart locks and AI-equipped fridges with barcode scanning are emerging in the connected home space.

Govee debuted new smart lighting products ahead of the opening.

Audio and gaming gadgets

AI-powered headphones & accessories: Razer’s Project Motoko AI headphones and Corsair’s Stream Deck keyboard showed how gaming gear is evolving.

Surprising and novel tech

Unusual or fun devices: from smart LEGO Smart Brick interactive play components to quirky items like AI pets and sensory gadgets making the rounds in online coverage.

Beauty & wellness innovations: L’Oréal introduced a light-based hair straightener and LED face mask tech aimed at reducing damage and enhancing skin care.

Many reports from Las Vegas underscore that AI “in the physical world” and robotics are potentially the biggest CES themes this year, with chip makers like Nvidia/AMD and device makers pushing practical AI use cases.

The show runs through Friday, January 9.