A federal judge rules that Google violated antitrust laws

A U.S. District Court Judge has ruled that Google violated antitrust laws in maintaining its dominance in search.

The suit, brought by the U.S. Justice Department, argued that Google resorted to illegal acts to stay far ahead of competitors. Judge Amit P. Mehta agreed.

“Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly,” Mehta wrote in his decision.

“I don't think anyone will be surprised by the notion that Google acts like a monopoly, said Damian Rollison, SOCi’s director of market insights.

"What's notable here is that the Department of Justice has been successful in officially designating them as such. Though I don't think Google's dominant position in search necessarily bothers most ordinary consumers, it is a position that's now under threat on several fronts -- competitively, with the rise of AI alternatives like Perplexity and SearchGPT; internally, with increasing complaints about Google's declining search quality; and now legally, with at least a possibility on the horizon of an AT&T-like breakup of Google's business divisions.”

The government claimed that Google was able to maintain its status as the number one search engine by paying to have Google the default search engine on phones and browsers. The judge found that the arrangement helped the company rake in billions of dollars in sponsored-text advertising.

Google can appeal the judge’s ruling but has not yet issued a public comment.