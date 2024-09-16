Apple enters “hearing aids” market, possibly making things better, cheaper for consumers

Did hearing aids just get cooler? Like in “Ooh, look at the old dude wearing AirPods" cooler? Maybe.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Apple its blessing to employ software in its new AirPods Pro 2 allowing the AirPods to double as both a device for people who don’t have hearing issues and want to jam out on Beyoncé as well as people who want to get out of their “Huh, say that again” jam.

The FDA qualifies Apple’s new Hearing Aid Feature (HAF) as a “mobile medical application” that – like over-the-counter hearing aids – uses a self-fitting strategy, so users can “adjust it to meet their hearing needs without the assistance of a hearing professional.”

The HAF was evaluated in a clinical study with 118 people with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss and demonstrated that subjects who tuned their AirPods Pro by themselves achieved similar “perceived” benefit as subjects who had a professional fit the devices.

“Results also showed comparable performance for tests measuring levels of amplification in the ear canal, as well as a measure of speech understanding in noise. No adverse events related to the device were observed in this study,” the agency said.

Evolution or not?

Beginning two years ago with the OTCs, the FDA’s involvement in self-fitting hearing devices has brewed a battle between big brand electronics manufacturers and hearing professionals -- one side claiming that hearing aids shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg; the other side claiming that hearing is a delicate matter that should be treated with the same respect as vision.

When the FDA first allowed OTCs on the market, the floodgates of consumer issues and rip-offs ensued. Many consumers had problems with the self-fitting aspect and getting service for one thing. And overseas manufacturers went rogue on Amazon and other places hawking the devices as “real” hearing aids.

Apple's credibility speaks volumes and it may have learned from others’ mistakes but it’s nonetheless bullish about its new product. Taking a cue from the OTC manufacturers’ marketing pitches, it called the AirPods 2 the “world’s first end-to-end hearing health experience, delivering active Hearing Protection, a scientifically validated Hearing Test, and a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature.”

The hearing professionals that ConsumerAffairs spoke to weren’t completely buying that end-all, be-all spiel, but they liked AirPods’ addition to consumers’ choices. However, some fret that they could only muddle things further.

Meredith Resnick, Director of Strategic Communications, at the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) embraces AirPods Pro’s affordability bonus, a fight that the HLAA has fought decades for.

“The fact that a product that millions of people already own will offer hearing help and protection is a big step forward. OTC hearing aids won’t be for everyone, but we hope they help some adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss take a first step towards treatment sooner.” Resnick said.

And that dark-bright point of view was shared by others ConsumerAffairs spoke to.

"They are highly accessible, easy to use, and already familiar to many as a multifunctional device for listening to music and making calls,” Dr. Leslie Peterson Soiles, Chief Audiologist at HearingLife, told ConsumerAffairs.

However, Soiles worries that there could be potential discomfort with prolonged use, and lack of medical-grade features such as feedback suppression and noise management. “Such a solution is being self-managed by the consumer without the expert testing, guidance and support that is available with prescription hearing aids, not allowing the consumer to achieve their best hearing potential," she said.

More affordable or not?

If you’re an Apple user, you’re in a much better position to use the AirPods Pro if you own an Apple product already – a compatible iPhone, iPad, or Mac running the latest operating system software.

Those who do are only going to have to pay somewhere between $129 and $549 depending on what type and features (like USB-C charging) you want. Either way, it’s a better deal than most of the OTC hearing aids that are out there and, possibly, an advantage for those aging in place on a fixed budget.

If you don’t have an Apple device, then you’re going to have to buy one which could set you back several hundred dollars more. Consumers who want to get the AirPods 2 to assist with their hearing, but don’t want to go too deep in debt to get an Apple-compatible device, might want to take a look at a refurbished Apple product that can suffice. You just need to make sure the device is truly compatible with the new AirPods 2.

And, whatever you do, pay attention to the fine print to avoid any confusion or hassles. Here’s what Apple detailed in that regard:

“The Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are expected to be available fall 2024. The Hearing Aid feature is pending marketing authorization from global health authorities. The Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features will be supported on AirPods Pro 2 with the latest firmware paired with a compatible iPhone or iPad with iOS 18 or iPadOS 18 and later, and are intended for people 18 years or older. The Hearing Aid feature is intended for people with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.”