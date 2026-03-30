Amazon just made returns easier — here’s how to use it to your advantage

Over 2,000 FedEx Office locations have been added to Amazon's ever-growing network of return drop points that don't require a box or shipping label.

Stack returns with errands (groceries, work stops, shopping trips) to save time, gas, and avoid extra runs.

Always pick the free drop-off option and check eligibility before buying — not all items or sellers qualify.

Amazon is expanding one of its most underrated perks: free returns with no box, no tape, and no label. The expansion comes as Amazon returns are now accepted at 2,000+ FedEx Office locations across the country.

The company now has 10,000+ drop-off locations nationwide, which translates to about four out of five shoppers being within five miles of a return point.

Where you can return items now

Amazon has built a massive return network, and it can sometimes be hard to keep track of, so let’s set the record straight for 2026.

Here are all the current places you can now make a return:

FedEx Office (new nationwide rollout)

Whole Foods Market

The UPS Store

Kohl’s

Staples

Plus, some Goodwill locations in the Pacific Northwest will now take Amazon returns. Look for this trend to continue to grow in 2026.

What changed (and why it matters)

In the past, returning an Amazon item usually meant:

Finding a box

Printing a label

Taping everything up

Dropping it off

Now you can skip all of that.

Even if a return point is not convenient, and you’d rather box it up yourself and drop it off at UPS, it’s often not an option without starting a live chat and insisting.

Now, for eligible items, you simply:

Start a return in your account

Choose a nearby drop-off location

Get a QR code

Bring the item (no packaging needed)

That’s it. The store scans it and handles the rest.

Pro tip: Pick your drop-off location based on speed, not necessarily driving distance. In other words, the closest location isn’t always going to save you time.

For example:

Whole Foods Market → Returnable items are scanned immediately at the counter.

Kohl’s → Usually instant or near-instant scan + confirmation.

UPS Store → Depends on staff + backlog. Can sometimes take 24 hours.

Smart ways to use this (and actually save money)

1. Stop overthinking returns — but don’t abuse them.

This system makes returns incredibly easy, which is great. But it can also lead to over-ordering.

Smart move:

Only buy multiple sizes or options when you actually need to.

Return stuff quickly so refunds hit faster and you don’t forget.

2. Try to stack your errands.

The real value here is the convenience piece.

Instead of making a separate trip:

Return items while grocery shopping at Whole Foods.

Drop off during a workday stop at FedEx Office.

Combine with a Kohl’s or Staples run.

This saves not only time and gas, but mental effort, which is a nice perk for busy parents.

3. Always choose the free return option.

Not all return methods are equal and some are not free.

Sometimes Amazon will:

Offer a paid UPS pickup.

Show a small fee for certain drop-off locations.

Always scroll and choose the free drop-off option when available.

4. Check eligibility before you buy.

Not every item qualifies for label-free returns.

Before purchasing:

Look at the return policy.

Check if “free returns” are included.

This matters more for: