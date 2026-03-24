Amazon Alexa+ gets a new adults-only “Sassy” mode

Amazon added a new adults-only “Sassy” mode for Alexa+, giving the assistant a more sarcastic tone that can use some explicit language.

Despite the edgy branding, it still has Amazon’s normal guardrails, so it won’t allow NSFW content, hate speech, illegal activity, or harmful requests.

For shoppers, this is really just a personality upgrade, not a smarter Alexa, so it’s worth checking shared-device settings, but probably not worth upgrading for on its own.

Amazon is giving Alexa+ a little attitude.

The company has rolled out a new adults-only “Sassy” personality for its AI assistant, Alexa+, adding a more sarcastic, roast-heavy tone that can use explicit language.

But despite the edgy branding, this is not a no-limits setting. Amazon says the feature still won’t allow explicit sexual content, hate speech, illegal activity, self-harm content, or targeted personal attacks.

What exactly changed

The new Sassy option joins Alexa+’s other personality styles, which include Brief, Chill, and Sweet. Amazon introduced the new feature last month as part of its push to make Alexa feel more customizable.

When users switch on Sassy in the Alexa app, Amazon warns that the mode may include explicit language and “mature subject matter.” On iPhones, enabling it can require an added identity check, such as Face ID. Amazon also says the Sassy mode is unavailable when Amazon Kids is turned on.

What it actually means for users

This update is more about personality than new functionality.

In other words, Alexa+ may crack a joke, roast your question, or answer with a little more edge, but it is still operating within Amazon’s existing guardrails. So while “adults only” sounds dramatic, shoppers should think of this more as snark with boundaries, not uncensored AI.

That matters because voice assistants are increasingly becoming household tools for shopping lists, timers, reminders, and smart-home controls.

Amazon clearly wants Alexa+ to feel less robotic and more tailored to the user, but the personality upgrade does not necessarily make the assistant smarter or more accurate. That part still depends on how well Alexa+ performs in everyday use.

What shoppers should do