Celebrity endorsement scams continue to flourish online

Fraudulent online advertisements have increasingly used the names, images, and fabricated endorsements of celebrities to promote dubious investment schemes, miracle health products, and fake giveaways.

High-profile figures including Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Kelly Clarkson, and Martin Lewis have publicly warned consumers that they never endorsed the products or services featured in the ads.

Experts say advances in artificial intelligence and deepfake technology have made celebrity impersonation scams more convincing, contributing to billions of dollars in consumer losses worldwide.

While it’s true that some celebrities are influencers, you can’t believe every pitch that claims to be a celebrity endorsement. Scroll through social media or browse the web, and you’ll find many familiar names and faces promoting investment opportunities, health supplements, weight-loss products, and other offers.

The problem is that many of those endorsements are entirely fabricated.

Most recently, debunking site Snopes exposed a ruse in which Bill Gates is hawking an Alzheimer’s “cure.” He most definitely is not.

Over the past several years, scammers have exploited the popularity and credibility of celebrities by creating fake advertisements that falsely suggest public figures support products or services they have never used or endorsed. In many cases, the ads use manipulated photographs, fabricated quotes, and, more recently, artificial intelligence-generated videos that appear authentic at first glance.

Elon is everywhere

Among the most frequently targeted celebrities is entrepreneur Elon Musk. Fraudsters have repeatedly used his image and likeness to promote cryptocurrency investments and trading platforms, often promising unrealistic returns. Regulators and consumer advocates have warned that many of these schemes are designed to steal money from unsuspecting investors.

Television personality Oprah Winfrey has also been the subject of numerous fraudulent advertisements. Her name has been attached to weight-loss products, dietary supplements, and miracle cures despite her repeated denials of any involvement. Similar scams have falsely claimed endorsements from television personalities Dr. Phil and Shark Tank investors.

In the United Kingdom, financial journalist Martin Lewis has become one of the most prominent victims of endorsement fraud. Scammers have repeatedly used his image and fabricated testimonials to promote bogus investment opportunities. Lewis has successfully pursued legal action against technology companies and has been a leading advocate for stronger measures to combat online fraud.

Tom Hanks warns fans

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks publicly warned fans after scammers circulated advertisements featuring an AI-generated version of his likeness promoting products he had never approved.

Likewise, actress and singer Kelly Clarkson has spoken out against fake weight-loss advertisements using manipulated images and fabricated quotes.

Other celebrities whose identities have been exploited include Taylor Swift, Keanu Reeves, Gordon Ramsay, Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney, and former television personalities such as Dr. Mehmet Oz. In many cases, the advertisements direct consumers to fake news websites designed to mimic legitimate media outlets, lending an appearance of credibility to false claims.

Familiar pattern

Consumer protection agencies say the scams often follow a familiar pattern. An advertisement claims that a celebrity has discovered a secret investment strategy, a breakthrough medical treatment, or a revolutionary supplement. Consumers are then encouraged to click through to a website that requests personal information, payment details, or an investment deposit.

The rise of generative artificial intelligence has made the problem significantly worse. Deepfake videos can now convincingly imitate a celebrity's voice and appearance, making it more difficult for consumers to distinguish legitimate endorsements from fraudulent ones. Cybersecurity experts warn that the technology is evolving faster than many platforms' ability to detect and remove deceptive content.

Major technology companies have pledged to strengthen enforcement efforts, but fraudulent advertisements continue to appear across social media platforms, search engines, and websites. Critics argue that scammers can create new accounts and advertisements faster than platforms can remove them.

Consumer advocates recommend that individuals treat celebrity endorsements with skepticism, especially when advertisements promise extraordinary financial returns, rapid weight loss, or miracle health benefits. Experts advise verifying endorsements through official celebrity websites or social media accounts and researching companies independently before making purchases or investments.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape digital advertising, regulators, technology companies, and consumers face growing pressure to combat a form of fraud that increasingly blurs the line between reality and deception.