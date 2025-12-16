Amazon’s same-day grocery delivery expands across the country

Same-day perishable grocery delivery now covers 2,300+ U.S. cities and towns.

Fresh foods are skyrocketing in popularity — dominating the top seller list.

Prime members get free same-day delivery on most orders over $25.

If there’s one thing Americans love, it’s convenience.

Now, Amazon is delivering it in more ways than ever. The e-commerce giant recently expanded its Same-Day Delivery service to include perishable groceries in more than 2,300 cities and towns across the U.S. — meaning fresh produce, dairy, meat, baked goods and other fridge-friendly staples can arrive at your doorstep in just hours alongside your usual orders.

This expansion represents one of Amazon’s biggest efforts yet to merge online grocery shopping with its signature fast delivery network. What began as a limited rollout in select metros this year has quickly grown into a broad nationwide service covering everything from major cities like Dallas and Chicago to smaller communities in Idaho, Georgia, and beyond.

"The selection, value, and convenience of Same-Day Delivery from Amazon makes grocery shopping that much easier for families across the country," Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, said in a news release.

"We're seeing customers combine their fresh grocery orders with their regular Amazon purchases, like electronics, gifts, clothes, and household essentials, in ways that make their lives easier and save them valuable time."

Here’s what you need to know

Amazon’s latest rollout means that people in thousands of places can now order fresh groceries — just like they would order a book or a gadget — and have them delivered the same day. Produce, berries, dairy, and even seafood are all available through the program, making it easier to skip a trip to the grocery store without waiting days for delivery. Fresh foods are flying off the virtual shelves. In the markets where this service is live, perishable foods now dominate the most-ordered items. In fact, nine of the top ten bestselling products on Amazon’s same-day platform are fresh foods like bananas, avocados, and blueberries. Shoppers are combining groceries with everyday Amazon purchases — from electronics to paper towels — in a single cart more often than ever.

Why it matters to you

This expansion isn’t just about speed — it’s about reshaping how we do everyday shopping. Instead of planning a dedicated grocery run, more people can now fit essentials into their regular online purchases and have them arrive when they need them. Whether you’re juggling a busy schedule, prepping for a holiday meal, or just craving fresh fruit before dinner, Amazon’s same-day grocery service is designed to make life easier.

And with even more cities expected to be added in 2026, this could be just the beginning of a new era in convenient, fresh food delivery.