Taylor Swift ticket scam serves as a warning for concert fans

In February, authorities in New York arrested two people, charging them with hacking into StubHub’s computer systems and stealing over 900 Taylor Swift digital concert tickets and reselling them for more than $600,000.

“This Taylor Swift ticket scam highlights the vulnerabilities present in online ticket marketplaces,” Alex Achten, of the Identity Theft Resource Center, said in a press release. “As concert season approaches, it is crucial for consumers to remain vigilant against potential scams.”

ITRC said the intricate scheme involved employees of a third-party contractor in Jamaica who had access to the ticket vendor’s computer network. Between June 2022 and July 2023, these individuals exploited a “backdoor” within the system, granting them unauthorized access. This allowed them to manipulate the ticket distribution process, redirecting tickets already purchased by legitimate buyers and preparing them for fraudulent resale.

Victims of this scam were fans who purchased their tickets legitimately. If they arrived at the venue after the person who bought the stolen tickets, they were turned away.

However, the people who bought the stolen tickets were victimized if they arrived at the concert after the real buyer’s ticket had been scanned.

Guarding against other ticket scams

Concertgoers should exercise caution when receiving emails containing ticket retrieval instructions or links. Consumers should verify the legitimacy of any unexpected ticket-related emails by directly contacting the original vendor.

Businesses are also being advised to bolster their cybersecurity measures to prevent similar breaches. Recommendations include adopting advanced technologies like blockchain for ticket authentication, implementing robust data analytics to detect patterns of fraud, and establishing clear ticket validation and reporting protocols. Educating customers about safe ticket purchasing practices is also paramount.

“The potential for financial loss and emotional distress caused by these scams is significant,” Achten said. “Consumers and businesses alike must prioritize cybersecurity to protect themselves.”

Consumers should also be careful where they obtain tickets. Buying directly from a venue is probably the safest course.

Purchasing digital tickets on Craigslist can lead to purchasing a fake ticket that, these days, could cost hundreds of dollars.

