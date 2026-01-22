Target and Google are changing how you shop

Soon you’ll be able to browse and buy Target products directly inside Google’s AI assistant, Gemini.

Target helped co-create a new AI commerce standard (UCP) that makes it easier to shop without switching apps.

The experience aims to make discovery, recommendations and checkout faster and more conversational.

Target and Google just teamed up to make online shopping feel a lot more effortless.

Starting soon, you’ll be able to browse, compare, and check out Target products right inside Google’s AI assistant — including in AI Mode in Google Search and in the Gemini app — without having to visit Target.com or the Target app for every purchase.

“At Target, we’re focused on using technology to make shopping easier and more intuitive wherever our guests are,” Prat Vemana, executive vice president and chief information and product officer at Target, said in a statement.

“We’re excited to co-develop a new standard for the future of commerce with Google and others. Universal Commerce Protocol will help us bring Target’s curation and value into AI Mode and the Gemini app, making it easier for consumers to discover and purchase on-trend, design-forward products — all with an experience that feels natural, helpful and built around their needs.”

What’s changing

Traditionally, online shopping involves searching for products, opening multiple tabs to compare items, then navigating back and forth between sites — which can feel clunky.

With this new experience, that all gets streamlined. When you ask Google’s AI something like, “Help me pick a cozy winter sweater from Target,” the AI will show you curated Target options and let you buy right there in the same interface. No jumping between apps.

This is possible because Target helped co-develop a new technical standard called the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) with Google and other big retailers.

Think of UCP as a behind-the-scenes language that lets Google’s AI talk directly to Target’s product and checkout systems in a secure, seamless way. That means once you’ve found what you want, you can complete your purchase through Gemini or Google’s AI Mode without the usual detours to another website.

For consumers, it all boils down to less friction. You can discover items, get helpful suggestions, and check out — all conversationally, using natural language — without switching apps or tabs. It’s AI doing the heavy lifting while you shop.

What you need to know (and why it matters)

1. It’s built for convenience. Instead of opening Target’s site in a browser, you can ask Google’s AI for recommendations, see options instantly, and buy in the same place. That’s a big time saver.

2. Personal shopping, simplified. The experience is meant to feel conversational. You don’t have to remember exact product names — you can describe what you want like you would to a friend, and the AI will guide you.

3. It’s still rolling out. This experience will become available gradually, so you might not see it instantly, but it’s rolling out to more users soon.

In short, Target and Google are betting that the future of online shopping isn’t separate apps and sites, but AI-powered conversations that help you find and buy what you want faster — no extra tabs or steps required.