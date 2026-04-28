Taylor Swift files to trademark her voice

Taylor Swift has reportedly filed new trademark applications covering both her likeness and her voice.

The move is widely seen as a preemptive strike against the growing threat of AI-generated deepfakes.

Legal experts say the filings could set a precedent for how celebrities protect their identity in the age of generative AI.

If you are a famous person, people without fame increasingly try to cash in by using AI to rip off your likeness — even your voice. Taylor Swift is taking an aggressive step to protect her identity in the digital age, filing trademark applications that extend beyond her image to include her voice, an increasingly valuable and vulnerable asset in an era of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence.

According to filings submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the global pop star is seeking expanded protections that would give her greater control over how her likeness and vocal identity are used commercially. While celebrities have long trademarked their names and images, Swift’s attempt to formally secure rights over her voice signals a new frontier in intellectual property law.

The move comes amid a surge in AI-generated “deepfake” content, including songs that mimic the voices of well-known artists. In recent years, viral tracks using AI-generated versions of major performers — including Swift — have circulated widely online, raising concerns about consent, compensation, and reputational harm.

Entertainment industry unease

Legal analysts say Swift’s filing reflects growing unease within the entertainment industry. According to legal analysts, voices are becoming just as recognizable and monetizable as faces. If courts uphold these kinds of protections, they say it could fundamentally reshape how identity rights are enforced.

Swift has been particularly proactive in managing her intellectual property. Her ongoing efforts to re-record her early albums to regain control over her master recordings have already positioned her as a leading figure in artist rights. This latest legal maneuver appears to extend that strategy into emerging technological territory.

Who’s next?

The implications could reach far beyond the music industry. Actors, influencers, and even public figures in politics and media are facing similar challenges as AI tools make it easier to replicate voices and appearances with minimal effort.

Tech companies, meanwhile, are under increasing pressure to address misuse. Some platforms have begun implementing watermarking and detection tools for synthetic media, but enforcement remains inconsistent.

For Swift, the trademark filings are as much about prevention as enforcement. By formally staking a legal claim to her voice, she may be better positioned to challenge unauthorized uses before they spread widely.

Whether the filings will be approved — and how broadly they will be interpreted — remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: as artificial intelligence blurs the line between real and replica, the battle over who owns a person’s identity is just beginning.