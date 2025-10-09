Many Verizon customers report early morning outage

Reports of a new Verizon outage surfaced early Thursday, October 9, with customers seeing “SOS” mode and failed calls/texts.

Impact appears scattered across multiple U.S. cities based on live user-report heatmaps, while Verizon’s status pages offer localized checks.

The company had similar disruptions in late August; today’s cause was not immediately clear.

A new wave of connectivity problems hit some Verizon customers in the early hours of Thursday, October 9, with user reports describing phones stuck in “SOS” mode, failed voice calls, and messages that wouldn’t send.

An early post flagging the disruption timestamped around 12:41 a.m. ET circulated overnight, and additional reports accumulated through the morning. Reports suggest service had largely been restored by 3 am ET.

While Verizon had not issued a broad, public incident summary at press time, customers could only verify service on a location-by-location basis via the company’s network status pages. Those portals advise users to sign in and check current availability or attempt standard troubleshooting steps.

Live outage-tracking sites that aggregate crowdsourced complaints showed clusters of reports in multiple metro areas, suggesting the impact was widespread but uneven. Because these sources rely on voluntary submissions, their maps are best read as signal, not census—useful for spotting trends but not definitive on scope.

What we know

Symptoms: Users describe devices showing “SOS”/“SOS Only” status and difficulty placing calls or using mobile data—consistent with major carrier disruptions.

Timing: Initial alerts referenced shortly after 12:40 a.m. ET; additional reports followed overnight into Thursday morning.

Verification: Verizon’s public tools presently direct customers to individualized status checks rather than a national incident banner.

Context: August outage looms large

Today’s issues arrive on the heels of a late-August outage that Verizon attributed to a software issue, which produced tens of thousands of reports and left many phones in SOS mode for hours before service improved.

That episode is relevant because initial user symptoms today closely resemble those seen in August, though no root cause had been confirmed for the October 9 disruption at press time.

What customers can try