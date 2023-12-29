Lenovo of Morrisville, N.C., is recalling about 3,300 Lenovo USB-C laptop power banks sold in the U.S. and Canada.
The power bank’s internal screws can come loose, causing a short circuit and overheating the lithium-ion battery, posing a fire hazard.
The firm has received one report of a fire causing minimal property damage. No injuries have been reported.
This recall involves the Lenovo USB USB-C laptop power bank, model number PBLG2W.
The power bank has a 20,000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery used to charge laptops, cell phones, and other devices when an electrical outlet is not available.
The power bank is black and measures approximately 7 inches long by 3 inches wide. “Lenovo” is printed in black letters on a red tag on the USB power cord.
The recalled units were manufactured between January 2022, and June 2022. The manufacturing date is located on the product label in a year/month (YY/MM) format.
The part number 40ALLG2WWW and the model number PBLG2W are also located on the product label.
The power banks, manufactured in China, were sold online at www.lenovo.com, www.newegg.com, www.cdw.com, www.insight.com, www.connection.com, www.shi.com, www.Softchoice.com, www.eBay.com and www.staples.com from May 2022, through January 2023, for about $100.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Banks and contact Lenovo for a free replacement as well as instructions for properly disposing of lithium-ion batteries.
Do not put lithium-ion batteries in the trash or battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. They can cause fires and explosions if they are damaged or crushed and are a hazard when thrown in the trash.
Consumers may contact Lenovo toll-free at (866) 989-0515 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at recalls@lenovo.com or online at https://support.lenovo.com/solutions/HT515669 for more information.