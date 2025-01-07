Your Verizon Wireless settlement payment may disappoint you

Verizon Wireless customers are beginning to receive their portion of the Verizon class action settlement and many are expressing disappointment at the paltry sum.

When Verizon agreed to a $100 million settlement of charges of undisclosed fees, customers were promised a base amount of $15 and $1 for every year they had the service, capped at $100.

One hundred dollars is nothing to sneeze at but so far, the largest reported amount received is just under $15. Some customers have received $4 and change, some as little as $2.

The payment is contained in an email from the settlement administrator that customers started receiving this week. It looks like this:

Some thought it was a scam

The email contains a clickable link below the text, prompting some recipients to question whether the email is a scam.

It’s not exactly clear why the payout did not live up to advance billing, but the settlement administrator’s website said the amount received by class members is determined by a number of factors, including how many customers made claims.

The site also said taxes and fees could be a factor. In 2024, Reuters reported that the plaintiff’s lawyers had petitioned the court for $33 million, one third of the total settlement.

Verizon agreed to the settlement but has denied that it charged undisclosed fees.