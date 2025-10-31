Disney-owned channels go dark on YouTube TV

More than 10 million U.S. subscribers to YouTube TV lost access to a major lineup of networks from The Walt Disney Company, including ESPN, ABC, FX and National Geographic, after the carriage agreement between the two sides expired without renewal late Thursday.

The dispute centers on fees and competitive positioning: Disney accuses Google (YouTube TV’s parent) of using its market dominance to demand below-market rates, while YouTube TV claims Disney’s proposed terms would force a subscription-price hike for customers and steer viewers toward Disney-owned platforms like Hulu + Live TV.

As the blackout kicks off just as the college-football season hits a high point, YouTube TV is offering a $20 credit to affected subscribers if the channels remain unavailable for an extended period.

In a dramatic escalation of carriage-fees tensions in U.S. streaming television, YouTube TV and Disney failed to strike a renewal deal by the midnight deadline, prompting the immediate removal of Disney’s collection of premium networks from YouTube TV’s lineup.

Late Thursday night, YouTube TV alerted its users that channels owned or operated by Disney would go dark, shortly before the official contract expiration time. Disney responded by accusing Google of “refusing to pay fair rates” for its content, while YouTube TV fired back that Disney was attempting to raise costs on its platform and drive customers toward Disney’s own live-TV services.

In a statement on X, Google TV said the standoff is over higher rates demanded by Disney, and that the platform is holding firm to protect subscribers from higher rates.

The blackout affects networks across the board: major sports outlets like ESPN are unusable on YouTube TV, ABC’s linear broadcasts are gone, and broader entertainment and factual-programming brands such as FX, National Geographic and Freeform are also off the service.

Why now?



The underlying issue is two-fold:

Escalating rights costs and subscriber pressure. YouTube TV, which claims more than 10 million subscribers, says it refuses to accept a deal from Disney that would push more costs onto consumers and degrade the value of the bundle. Streaming competitive dynamics. Disney argues that the contract fight is less about cost and more about YouTube TV’s desire to integrate Disney’s streaming apps (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+) into its platform, something Disney has rejected. Meanwhile, Disney views the blackout as serving its strategy of steering viewers toward its own platforms.

Impact on consumers and sports viewers



The timing couldn’t be worse for sports fans: the beginning of college football’s most intense weekend coincides with the blackout, meaning YouTube TV subscribers may miss marquee match-ups as well as ESPN’s flagship shows like College GameDay. Viewers who rely solely on YouTube TV for live programming may now have to resort to alternate services, antennas or other subscriptions to catch the action.



Each side says it remains willing to negotiate, though neither is blinking yet. YouTube TV has promised a $20 credit for subscribers if the channels remain off the service for an extended period. Disney’s public messaging signals that it will hold firm, framing Google as leveraging its size to undercut industry norms.

Historically, carriage disputes like this have sometimes resolved at the eleventh hour, but given the layers of streaming competition and strategic stakes this time, analysts worry the outage could last longer than past fights.