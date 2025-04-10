Drivers can’t seem to put down their smartphones, survey finds

Key takeaways

Behavior vs. awareness disconnect: Despite high awareness of distracted driving laws (e.g., 81% aware of texting bans), many drivers still engage in risky behaviors—10% admit to emailing while driving, and 92% have noticed increased phone use on the road, highlighting a gap between knowledge and action.

Expanding distraction sources: While smartphones remain the most obvious distraction, nearly half of drivers (47%) are also concerned about in-vehicle touchscreens, which may increase cognitive load—marking a 6% rise in concern from the previous year.

Risk and solution: Though tech can distract, drivers see promise in safety tools like dashcams and AI monitoring. 85% say dashcams encourage safer habits, 94% value them for evidence in incidents, and 60% support AI dashcams, with 41% advocating for insurance discounts for their use.

Between increasingly complex infotainment systems and the ever-present smartphone, new research suggests that the nation’s drivers continue to grapple with risky behaviors. According to a recent Nationwide survey, there's a troubling disconnect between what drivers know and how they behave behind the wheel.

The survey paints a sobering picture: 92% of drivers say they’ve noticed more motorists looking at their phones in the past year. Even more concerning, one in 10 drivers admit to reading or writing emails while driving, a behavior widely considered one of the most dangerous distractions on the road.

“Far too many people believe they're immune to distraction or that a 'quick check' won't hurt,” Casey Kempton, president of Personal Lines at Nationwide, said in a press release. “Our data shows these split-second decisions can have serious consequences.”

The contradiction deepens when you consider public knowledge of the laws in place. A significant majority of drivers report being familiar with state-level restrictions, such as texting bans (81%), hands-free mandates (76%), and penalties for handheld phone use (67%). Yet fewer than half (48%) believe these rules actually curb distracted driving.

More than just phones

Phones may be the most visible distraction, but they’re far from the only culprit. Nearly half of survey respondents (47%) voiced concerns about in-vehicle touchscreens, systems meant to enhance convenience but which may inadvertently increase cognitive load while driving. That's a 6% increase over last year, indicating growing unease over tech that may do more harm than good when misused.

Interestingly, technology is also emerging as a promising tool to fight distraction. Dashcams and AI-powered monitoring systems are gaining traction as safety aids. The Nationwide study found:

85% believe dashcams encourage safer habits.

94% say dashcams offer valuable evidence in crashes or legal disputes.

60% are comfortable with AI dashcams that track behaviors like phone handling or sudden lane departures.

41% think drivers using AI dashcams should qualify for lower insurance rates.

