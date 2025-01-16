Ransomware exposed more than 166 million records in 2024 in the U.S., research finds

Ransomware attacks exposed the sensitive information of tens of millions of Americans in 2024.

There were 610 confirmed ransomware attacks that compromised 166,426,225 records in the U.S. in 2024, down from 243,950,595 records in 2023, according to data provided to ConsumerAffairs by cyberecurity researchers Comparitech.

Ransomware is when criminals plant malicious software in a network to lock an organization out of valuable information and then demand payment to regain access under threat of publishing the data.

Companies paid around $127 million to ransomware criminals in 2024, an average of $12.7 million for each attack.

By records, the industries with that suffered the most from ransomware attacks in 2024 were in healthcare, followed by finance, technology, utilities and food and beverage.

The ransomware gang named "Play" carried out the most confirmed attacks with 49, followed by followed by "LockBit" with 40, "Medusa" with 37, "BlackSuit" with 33 and "INC" with 33.

Change Healthcare suffered the biggest ransomware attack by far in 2024 with around 100 million records exposed. It paid $22 million to the criminals, Comparitech said.

What were the 10 biggest ransomware attacks by records in 2024?

1. Change Healthcare

Records: 100,000,000

100,000,000 Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Month: February

February Ransom paid: Yes

Yes Ransom amount: $22,000,000

2. Loan Depot

Records: 16,924,071

16,924,071 Industry: Finance

Finance Month: No

No Ransom paid: No

No Ransom amount: Unknown

3. Evolve Bank & Trust

Records: 7,640,112

7,640,112 Industry: Finance

Finance Month: May

May Ransom paid: No

No Ransom amount: Unknown

4. Ascension

Records: 5,599,699

5,599,699 Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Month: May

May Ransom paid: Unknown

Unknown Ransom amount: Unknown

5. Financial Business and Consumer Solutions

Records: 4,253,394

4,253,394 Industry: Finance

Finance Month: February

February Ransom paid: Unknown

Unknown Ransom amount: Unknown

6. Acadian Ambulance

Records: 2,896,985

2,896,985 Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Month: June

June Ransom paid: No

No Ransom amount: $7,000,000

7. Prudential Insurance

Records: 2,556,210

2,556,210 Industry: Finance

Finance Month: February

February Ransom paid: Unknown

Unknown Ransom amount: Unknown

8. Rite Aid

Records: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Industry: Retail

Retail Month: June

June Ransom paid: Unknown

Unknown Ransom amount: Unknown

9. Summit Pathology and Summit Pathology Laboratories

Records: 1,813,538

1,813,538 Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Month: April

April Ransom paid: Unknown

Unknown Ransom amount: Unknown

10. OnePoint Patient Care