Robocalls dipped in July, but could set a record in 2025

U.S. consumers received just over 4.3 billion robocalls in July 2025, a number nearly unchanged from July 2024 but marking the third month of consecutive declines.

Despite recent dips, robocalls for the first seven months of 2025 surged 9.2% above the same period in 2024, totaling 32.5 billion.

Unwanted robocalls—including scams and telemarketing—now account for 60% of all robocall traffic, up from 58% in June.



U.S. consumers were targeted with just over 4.3 billion robocalls in July 2025, according to the latest data released by YouMail’s Robocall Index.

While July’s tally was almost flat year-over-year and marked a 3.1% decline from June, the nation is still on track for a record-breaking year. The first seven months of 2025 have already seen 32.5 billion robocalls, a 9.2% jump over the same span last year.

On a daily basis, Americans received an average of 144 million robocalls in July, or about 1,666 unwanted calls per second. Though those numbers represent a 3.2% drop from June, industry experts urge caution.

“The good news is we’ve seen three straight months of declining call volume from 2025 peaks,” said Alex Quilici, CEO of YouMail. “The bad news is 2025, as a whole, is still on a pace to exceed 2024’s volumes by 9%. Robocalls have clearly not gone away.”

Unwanted calls are increasing

The data also show a concerning trend: the share of robocalls deemed unwanted, including both scam attempts and telemarketing, rose to 60% of all robocalls, up from 58% in June. That’s despite a month-over-month decline across all robocall categories.

Here are the numbers for July:

Scam and telemarketing robocalls: 2.6 billion (-3.7%)



Notifications (such as school closings, flight updates): 0.98 billion (-8.7%)



Payment reminders: 0.75 billion (-6.4%)



YouMail notes that over the past 18 months, the combined total of scam and telemarketing calls has increased by more than 30%, even as monthly volumes fluctuate.

Loan offers

As in June, the most prevalent – and annoying – robocall campaigns in July revolved around dubious loan offers. Many were pitched as personal debt consolidation deals of up to $35,000, with callers purporting to be from the “underwriting desk” and urging quick action.

These high-volume operations use thousands of different phone numbers to evade detection and often call consumers unsolicited, behavior YouMail says is “indicative of, at worst, a scam and at best, very shady telemarketing.”

These figures come from YouMail, a widely recognized robocall blocking and identification app. YouMail’s Robocall Index aggregates data by extrapolating call activity among its millions of users nationwide. The system identifies problematic robocall numbers through patented audio fingerprinting, call analysis patterns, and consumer feedback.