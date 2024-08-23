Chick-Fil-A is starting its own streaming network

Consumers have come to know and love Chick-Fil-A for its chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, shakes, and other popular bites.

However, the latest announcement from the company is a bit of a curveball: a Chick-Fil-A streaming network.

Deadline was the first to report the news, citing that the fast food chain will be “working with a number of production companies, including some of the studios, to create family-friendly shows, particularly in the unscripted space.”

Here’s what we know so far

While Chick-Fil-A has yet to comment on the announcement, some of the network’s details have been uncovered:

A 10-episode game show has been ordered, produced by Glassman Media and Sugar23.

Each half-hour episode has a $400,000 budget.

While unscripted will be the primary focus, early talks have also hinted at animation and scripted projects.

In addition to original content, the streaming platform will also acquire content and license projects.

Producer Brian Gibson, who has worked on X Factor and Top Gear, is reportedly in charge on Chick-Fil-A’s side.

Shaking up the streaming landscape

The announcement comes at an interesting time, as the streaming wars have been heating up.

Disney+ announced its latest price hike, which goes into effect this fall. This also means that the prices of Hulu, ESPN+, and Max are all also going up.

That particular bundle has also made news recently. It officially went live this summer, and it offers consumers the option to have all four streaming platforms, different tiers for ad-free or ad-supported content, and more freedom to choose what services they want at discounted rates.

On top of that, DoorDash partnered with Max, offering premium DoorDash subscribers the opportunity to get free access to the ad-supported version of the streaming platform and discounted access to ad-free content.

With no shortage of streaming-related news, the addition of Chick-Fil-A onto the scene is sure to shake things up.