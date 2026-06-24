YouTube settles social media addiction lawsuit ahead of bellwether trial

YouTube and Google have reached a confidential settlement with a teenage plaintiff in a major social media addiction lawsuit.

The settlement removes YouTube from an upcoming bellwether trial that will proceed against Meta, TikTok, and Snap.

The case is part of a broader litigation involving nearly 2,500 plaintiffs who allege social media platforms harmed minors' mental health.

YouTube, and its subsidiary Google, have settled a lawsuit brought by a Florida teenager who alleged the platform's design contributed to mental health problems. The confidential agreement removes the video platform from an upcoming bellwether trial in a closely watched social media addiction case.

The settlement leaves Meta, TikTok, and Snap as the remaining defendants in the trial, which is scheduled to begin later this summer and is one of a series of test cases that could shape the outcome of broader litigation involving nearly 2,500 plaintiffs.

The plaintiff, identified in court filings as R.K.C., is a 15-year-old Florida resident who began using social media platforms, including YouTube, at age 8. Attorneys for the teen allege that features such as autoplay and infinite scroll encouraged excessive use during critical developmental years and contributed to worsening mental health symptoms.

Statements from the parties

"YouTube's decision to resolve this case before having to face a jury speaks for itself," attorneys John Morgan and Emily Jeffcott said in a statement announcing the settlement. The attorneys contend that social media companies have long relied on engagement-driven design features aimed at increasing usage among young users.

Google confirmed the agreement but did not disclose financial terms.

"This matter has been amicably resolved and our focus remains on building age-appropriate products and parental controls that deliver on that promise," Google spokesperson José Castañeda said in a statement.

According to the plaintiff's legal team, R.K.C.'s use of social media intensified over time and was followed by increasing symptoms of depression and anxiety. The teen eventually entered mental health treatment and was diagnosed with major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder.

A case against social media

The lawsuit is part of a sweeping legal battle against Google, Meta, TikTok, and Snap. Plaintiffs claim the companies knowingly designed platforms with addictive features that contributed to depression, anxiety, body image issues, and other mental health challenges among minors.

The settlement comes months after the first bellwether trial ended with a California jury awarding a 20-year-old plaintiff $6 million in damages. In that case, the jury assigned 70% of the liability to Meta and 30% to Google. TikTok and Snap reached confidential settlements before the trial began.