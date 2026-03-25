New Mexico jury finds Meta liable in child’s death

A New Mexico jury has found Meta liable in connection with the death of a child, marking a rare legal setback for the tech giant.

Jurors concluded that the company’s platforms contributed to harmful conditions that played a role in the tragedy.

The verdict could have far-reaching implications for how social media companies are held accountable for user safety.

After weeks of testimony, a New Mexico jury has found Meta Platforms Inc. liable in a wrongful death case involving a child. The verdict delivers a significant legal blow to the parent company of Facebook and Instagram and intensifies scrutiny over the role of social media in young users’ lives.

The verdict, reached after weeks of testimony, concluded that Meta’s platforms contributed to conditions that ultimately led to the child’s death. While the specific details of the case remain partially sealed due to the minor’s identity, attorneys for the family argued that harmful content and inadequate safeguards exposed the child to dangerous influences.

Jurors agreed that Meta failed to take sufficient steps to protect vulnerable users, particularly minors, from content that could exacerbate mental health risks. The decision assigns a portion of liability to the company, opening the door for financial damages and potentially setting a precedent for similar cases nationwide.

“The jury’s verdict is a historic victory for every child and family who has paid the price for Meta’s choice to put profits over kids’ safety,” New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez said in a statement. “Meta executives knew their products harmed children, disregarded warnings from their own employees, and lied to the public about what they knew. Today the jury joined families, educators, and child safety experts in saying enough is enough.”

Meta will appeal

Meta, in a statement following the verdict, expressed sympathy for the family but disagreed with the outcome, signaling it may pursue an appeal. The company emphasized its ongoing investments in safety tools, parental controls, and content moderation.

“We are committed to protecting young people on our platforms,” the statement said. “We respectfully disagree with the jury’s findings and will review our legal options.”

Legal experts say the ruling could have broad implications for the tech industry. While lawsuits against social media companies have increased in recent years, many have faced significant hurdles due to federal protections such as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields platforms from liability for user-generated content.

What’s under review

However, this case appears to hinge not solely on content, but on product design and alleged failures in safeguarding users — an emerging legal strategy that has gained traction.

Advocacy groups have long argued that algorithm-driven feeds can push vulnerable users toward harmful material, including content related to self-harm, eating disorders, or other dangerous behaviors. Lawmakers at both the state and federal levels have introduced legislation aimed at increasing protections for children online, though comprehensive reforms have yet to pass.

For the family at the center of the case, the verdict represents a measure of accountability.

As Meta prepares its next legal steps, the case is likely to be closely watched by regulators, industry leaders, and families alike — potentially shaping the future of how social media platforms are designed and governed.