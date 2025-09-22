Cable TV is stickier, streaming is happier, J.D. Power finds

Cable TV customers report lower satisfaction but are less likely to switch

Streaming scores higher but suffers from higher churn

Verizon Fios leads traditional TV; YouTube TV rules streaming

If you’re frustrated with your cable bill or service, you’re not alone. J.D. Power’s latest U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study shows cable and satellite customers give their providers a mediocre 531 out of 1,000 on satisfaction. Live TV streamers? They clock in at 630.

But here’s the twist: despite being less happy, cable customers tend to stay longer. Why? Contracts, limited provider options and bundled internet deals make it more of a headache to switch.

Why bundles matter

“Cable TV providers have longer-standing customer relationships and more tenure than live TV streaming services,” said Carl Lepper, senior director at J.D. Power. He points out that bundling internet and TV is still a major draw—and often the reason people stick around even when the service disappoints.

Streaming services, meanwhile, deliver higher satisfaction but also face higher turnover. Subscribers are quicker to cancel or jump between platforms depending on price, content and promotions.

Who comes out on top

If you’re weighing your options, here’s how the top providers stack up:

Cable/Satellite: Verizon Fios leads the pack with a 577 score, followed by Spectrum (536) and Xfinity (533).

Streaming: YouTube TV dominates for the third straight year, scoring 649—well above the streaming average of 630.

What it means for you

If you’re on cable: Bundling might save you money or hassle, but you’ll likely sacrifice satisfaction.

If you’re streaming: You’ll probably be happier with the service but may find yourself switching more often.

If you’re undecided: Check whether your internet options allow for streaming. In areas with limited broadband, cable bundles may still make more sense.

The bottom line: cable is stickier, but streaming is happier. Your choice may come down to whether you value stability—or flexibility.

What to know