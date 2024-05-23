Internet and Tech News

DVDs and Blu-rays are selling for more than ever
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued a collective $200 million fine for the country’s biggest wireless service providers – T-Mobile, Veri…
If you’re a Windows user or buying a new Windows-driven computer, you might be surprised to know that what you’ve come to know and love with Windows Mail i…
If you can’t go on another day without watching Oppenheimer, the latest Trolls movie, or the newest episode of Yellowstone, there’s a sneaky way you can ge…
FTC investigating TikTok over data privacy protocols
Has Apple found a way to stop iPhones from being stolen?
Florida passes bill that bans children under 14 from social media
Google moves to cut down on telephone 'hold times' for consumers
Your internet provider may be pulling a fast one on you
Did you remember to cancel the free trial you used to watch the Super Bowl?
Here's why electronics repairs are still too costly for consumers
Why AI probably won’t take over your job
Samsung packs AI into a new smartphone, beating Google and Apple
Multiple email address for different functions beefs up security
Google introduces new AI model, Gemini
How much data are you giving up when you accept 'all cookies?'
If AI is so smart, why are AI customer service chats so clueless?
Apple gives up and adopts Android’s advanced messaging features
States sue Meta, claiming social media is addictive
Health update: Is your mobile phone out to kill you?
Young consumers are most concerned about smart device vulnerabilities
Meta's updated parental controls give parents an inside look at who their kids at messaging
Meta launches Threads, a new app to compete directly with Twitter
State lawmakers are cracking down on kids’ and teens’ social media use
Why are Reddit users rebelling?
Robocalls may be down, but the scammers are hauling in more than ever
Some mental health apps are still causing headaches
Playing around with AI? An expert says there are potential dangers
Apple users can now download the free ChatGPT app
Thinking about upgrading your TV with an Android box? You may be buying one infected with malware!
AI is coming to a fast food restaurant near you
FTC says Facebook violated the 2020 child privacy order and wants it rewritten
Feel like you're being followed? Apple and Google are on the case.
Using ChatGPT? How safe is your privacy?
How safe are you when you use public Wi-Fi?
Hackers have used ChatGPT brand to take over Facebook accounts
How much will AI impact life in 2023?
Are we ready for the brave new world of AI? Experts have their doubts
We asked ChatGPT for some consumer advice. We got it in 10 seconds
Some Epson inkjet printers are designed to shut down after a certain number of prints
How does free, unlimited electricity sound?
If you use Virtual Try On software your face and body images may end up in a database
Your smart TV giving you fits? You might be able to fix things with a new, inexpensive streaming device.
Consumers still complain that some companies make it hard to cancel a service
If you use a prayer app someone else could be listening in, report finds
Is Google capturing your biometric data in violation of the law?
TikTok is the latest social media platform to be accused of spreading misinformation
Biden signs CHIPS bill into law to help lower U.S. dependence on foreign semiconductor production
Congress passes bill to fix America’s wide-ranging computer chip issues
Mining cryptocurrency uses a 'disturbing' amount of energy, lawmakers say
The hot summer heat plays havoc not only with people, but smartphones, too
Senators look to create universal charging cord standards to reduce electronic waste
Spending a moderate amount of time online may help teens' mental health, study finds
Consumers could do better when it comes to recycling electronic devices, study suggests
Reducing smartphone screen time may improve well-being, study finds
HBO Max and Discovery Plus to combine into one streaming platform
Samsung phone owners experience slowdown of more than 10,000 apps
Apple gets serious about protecting AirTag users from unwanted tracking
Telecoms ask FCC for $5.6 billion to replace ZTE and Huawei equipment
Commerce Department says the chip shortage isn’t going away, but it’s proactively looking for answers
AT&T launches new high-speed internet service
Amazon’s Alexa told a child to touch a live wire with a coin
Having good posture while using smartphones may reduce consumers' pain, study finds
Instagram offers content creators up to $35,000 to post videos to Reels
Comcast’s Xfinity service suffered a major outage on Tuesday
Facebook officially changes corporate name to ‘Meta’
FCC bans China Telecom from operating in the U.S.
Intel CEO predicts computer chip shortage will drag on
Facebook oversight board rebukes company for withholding information about how it moderates VIP users
Former Spectrum customer claims he got a billing threat
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp went dark for six hours on Monday
Roku announces an improved Live TV offering
Buying the new iPhone 13? A new survey says picking the wrong model could cost you a bunch of money
Study reveals people use their smartphones much more than they think
Apple's new iPhone is here. Is it worth buying?
Cybersecurity researchers find major flaw on Apple devices
The new iPhone is scheduled to roll out this week
Microsoft to release new Windows 11 operating system on October 5
Google Fiber rated fastest internet service in new study
J.D. Power rates the best companies for wireless customer satisfaction
Lawmakers draft bill aimed at addressing Google and Apple app market dominance
T-Mobile to shut down Sprint LTE network by end of June 2022
Elon Musk says Starlink internet service now has 90,000 users in 12 countries
Google bans ‘sugar dating’ apps from Play Store
Twitter tests new feature that allows users to buy brand products
Instagram announces new safety features for teens
Gaming to beat feelings of boredom may be harmful to your health, study finds
Consumers are less satisfied with their internet connection in 2021
Instagram now allows users to further limit ‘sensitive’ content in the app
AT&T and DISH sign $5 billion deal to create a wireless network
President Biden to direct FTC to create ‘right to repair’ regulations
Pentagon cancels $10 billion JEDI cloud contract
Pinterest bans ads related to weight loss on its platform
Facebook, Google, TikTok, and Twitter to introduce new settings to keep women safe online
Microsoft announces Windows 11 with new features and design updates
Google delays timeline for blocking third-party cookies
Twitter may soon launch new ‘Super Follows’ service
Facebook expected to end special treatment for politicians
Microsoft seemingly drops hints that Windows 11 is on the way
Facebook, Instagram users now have option to hide like counts
Microsoft to drop support for Internet Explorer next summer
Zoom announces online platform ‘Zoom Events’ for hosting events
Twitter said to be working on a new $2.99/month subscription
State attorneys general urge Facebook not to create an Instagram for kids
Verizon sells off Yahoo and AOL to focus on its wireless business
FCC sets new date for phone companies to adhere to robocall mitigation efforts
Google misled consumers about location data settings, Australian court says
Advocacy group urges Facebook to abandon idea of Instagram for children under 13
PC shipments continue to grow by leaps and bounds
Apple and Google headed to Capitol Hill for a hearing over app store antitrust practices
T-Mobile pushes free 5G phones and unlimited data plan upgrades in latest campaign
Americans increased broadband use by 30 percent during the pandemic
Google extends free ‘unlimited’ version of Google Meet until June
Facebook agrees to pay News Corp Australia to show news in the country
Smartphone addiction affects nearly 40 percent of college students
Twitter establishes new ‘strike’ system for dealing with vaccine misinformation
FCC announces discounted internet service program for low-income households during pandemic
Australia passes law requiring Facebook and tech companies to pay news publishers
Loneliness could make teens more susceptible to internet addiction
Facebook says it will invest $1 billion in news industry following Australian standoff
T-Mobile to offer a real unlimited plan with 5G and no speed throttling
Starlink internet speeds ‘will double’ this year, Elon Musk says
Facebook blocks Australian users from viewing news content
LastPass announces changes to its free tier
SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites
Microsoft supports media rules that would share profits with news organizations
TikTok sale to U.S. firm on hold ‘indefinitely’
Huawei asks courts to overturn FCC’s national security threat designation
How the computer chip shortage could affect consumers
Google to drop Chrome support on certain old PCs
TikTok is reportedly planning an online shopping channel
SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service hits the 10,000 user mark
Facebook to urge users to opt into tracking for ‘better ads experience’
Verizon suffers a major internet outage in the Northeast
SpaceX launches 143 spacecraft as a new era space race continues
TikTok announces privacy changes to keep young users safe
CES 2021 kicks off on screens around the world
Wi-Fi industry begins certifying Wi-Fi 6E devices
Microsoft said to be planning ‘sweeping visual rejuvenation’ of Windows
FAA issues rules to expand the use of drones
Facebook expands access to ‘Facebook Protect’ security monitoring tool
Zoom to continue unlimited free calls through the holiday season
EU unveils draft policies that would curb power of Big Tech firms
FTC and 47 states launch antitrust suit against Facebook
Google launches feature with COVID-19 vaccine information
SpaceX wins nearly $900 million in federal aid to boost internet access
TikTok sale deadline passes without final deal
Microsoft Teams no longer supported by Internet Explorer 11
Comcast to impose data cap for non-unlimited customers
FCC votes to open up additional Wi-Fi spectrum for consumers
Twitter announces new ‘Fleets’ feature
Tech addiction in kids isn't as big a problem as previously thought, researchers say
Zoom lifts 40-minute time limit for Thanksgiving video calls
Commerce Department says TikTok can continue to operate in the U.S.
TikTok says negotiations with Trump administration are at a standstill
How consumers use social media affects their well-being, study finds
Tech CEOs face tough questions from the Senate about free speech
Apple reportedly building an alternative to Google’s search engine
Kids with popular YouTube channels are promoting unhealthy foods, study finds
Pakistan lifts its ban on TikTok
EU to investigate Instagram over children’s privacy concerns
Facebook expands policy banning anti-vaccine ads
Facebook bans Holocaust denial content from its platform
Pakistan bans TikTok over ‘immoral and indecent’ content
Democrats unveil blueprint for breaking up Big Tech
Facebook has reportedly readied argument against splitting up Instagram and WhatsApp
Senate committee subpoenas executives of major tech companies
Judge blocks U.S. from banning TikTok downloads
TikTok files for preliminary injunction to avoid U.S. ban
Social media platforms reach new agreement with advertisers
YouTube turns to AI assistance to place age restrictions on videos
Facebook gives more photo rights to content creators on its social media platforms
Restrictions against TikTok and WeChat to begin this Sunday in U.S.
Comcast announces plan to bring free internet to community centers
Trump raises concerns over latest TikTok deal
Facebook launches climate change information hub
Microsoft loses in its bid to purchase TikTok
Facebook to reportedly pay users to deactivate their accounts leading up to the 2020 election
Fear of being away from your phone could be linked to obsessive compulsion, study suggests
Walmart joins Microsoft in bid to buy TikTok
Trump administration invests $1 billion in AI research and quantum computing
Facebook’s CEO reportedly stoked the government’s fears about TikTok
Bluetooth interest group working to include wearables in contact tracing efforts
TikTok launches new information center to counter criticism and accusations
Google’s Android 10 update enhances and simplifies privacy settings
Senate bill would update how liable online companies are for content on their platforms
The advertising boycott on Facebook picks up steam
Mac users report serious graphical glitches on Google Chrome
New text-blocking app protects against COVID-19 scams
Nearly a third of streaming subscribers added a new service during the pandemic, new poll shows
Zoom to roll out security update this weekend
T-Mobile and Sprint receive final merger approval from California regulators
Tech companies tackle safety issues with new devices
Can tech simplify a person’s life? In our evolving digital world, anything is possible
As people age, new tech is there to greet them and make their life easier
Consumer groups push FTC for wide-ranging probe of ‘Big Tech’
Blockchain could vastly improve how goods move through customs at the border
Elizabeth Warren wants to reinstate the Office of Technology Assessment
Microsoft may go back to old update system to alleviate Microsoft 10 issues
Verizon activates free spam filtering for select Android phones
Appeals court rules 5G cell sites can’t skip environmental and historical review
Consumers and tech addiction -- gaming addiction continues to grow
Microsoft adds option to make Windows 10 devices passwordless
Thinking of capturing Fourth of July fireworks with a drone camera? Better think again
The long-awaited Windows 10 update is here -- and it’s a mess
New study shows our phones are making us more tired and less productive
Apple found guilty of violating Qualcomm patents
More than 200 Android apps were affected by adware before being pulled
Verizon to launch 5G network in Minneapolis and Chicago next month
New software could crack down on Netflix account sharing
Researchers uncover dozens of adware apps on Google Play store
Apple App Store games found to be communicating with malware
AT&T’s caller ID performs best in new study
Google Play removes driving apps that installed Android malware
Samsung fined millions for slowing down phones through updates
Lawmakers push for more research on technology's impact on kids
AT&T announces latest cities to get 5G
Microsoft CEO calls on Congress to regulate use of facial recognition
Google rolls out Chrome changes that stop videos from autoplaying with sound
Cyberattack on gas pipelines highlights vulnerability of pipeline infrastructure
The Weekly Hack: Tesla, Facebook founder’s college roommate, and Fortune 500 companies under attack
Intel ships firmware updates for 7th- and 8th-generation Core chips
Google reveals flaw in Microsoft’s Edge browser
Google to roll out a built-in ad-blocker for its Chrome browser
Winter Olympics, televisions, and 'smart' sex toys may be under cyber attack
Windows update neutralizes Intel Spectre fix
Why you may be losing home internet connectivity
AT CES, television sets are the star of the show
Microsoft pauses Meltdown and Spectre fixes for AMD chips
'Meltdown' and 'Spectre' flaws cause huge security concerns
AT&T to test 5G wireless service in 12 markets this year
Intel processors' design flaw may lead to huge computer slowdowns
What consumers can expect from the first ‘Always Connected’ PCs
Survey shows millennials are Bitcoin early adopters
Walmart deploys robot workers at undisclosed stores, and they haven’t crashed
Lowe’s launching ‘smart home’ centers in stores across the U.S.
Smart household devices may be your biggest security blindspot
Which devices are most vulnerable to cyberattack?
Hackers target CCleaner and infect it with malware
Lenovo settles with FTC over adware that exposed users to cyber attacks
Hackers find voting machines as secure as a car with the key in the ignition
Why millions of PC users are locked out of Microsoft's Creator's Update
Teens most likely to struggle with technology addiction
Protection plans for electronic devices -- are they worth it?
Another ransomware attack threatens systems worldwide
Researchers urge makers of wearable devices to keep older consumers in mind
How to protect your personal and financial information online
The pros and cons of the Samsung s8
Why your personal fitness tracker may not be all that accurate
Consumers are cool to virtual reality gear
How to protect yourself from the WannaCrypt ransomware scheme
Huge ransomware attack unfolding worldwide
Windows Defender vulnerability allows hackers to take over systems without a fight
Tech companies fight government 'gag orders' on search warrant cases
Google launches new wireless gigabit service
Intel to invest $7 billion to create a chip plant in Arizona
Majority of Americans are data breach victims, survey finds
Yahoo to change name to 'Altaba' pending a successful acquisition deal
Sanders joins Trump in opposing AT&T/Time Warner merger
AT&T unveils AirGig, a wireless broadband solution that uses power lines
MightyTV can help you decide what to watch
Skoove can teach you how to play the piano from your computer
Hackers can steal Gmail passwords from Samsung “smart” refrigerators
Video camera uses artificial intelligence to automatically edit footage
Yet another U.S. government cybersecurity breach; this time it's the Census Bureau
T-Mobile gets more disruptive, ends North American roaming charges
Vulnerability in iOS could allow hackers to spoof Apple Pay, steal users' credit card data
Verizon, Sprint to pay $158 million for illegal cramming of customers' mobile phones
Future PCs may be cooled without fans
Hackers breach public wi-fi at multiple hotels and convention centers
Proposed “right to repair electronics” bill moves forward in New York State
PlayStation Network accounts hacked; Sony leaves victims holding the bag
Reminder: change the default password on your home router, before a hacker does
New smartphone app records police and uploads video to the Internet, automatically
Don't let “breach fatigue” leave you vulnerable to hackers and malware
Guardian claims "anonymous" app Whisper secretly tracks users, shares info with U.S. government
5 of the best mobile online billing software apps for business owners on the go
DIRECTV and Exede to Bundle TV, Internet Service
Survey: Low Battery 'Chirp' May be Smoke Alarm Safety Hazard
Nvidia Settles Faulty Processor Suit; Dell, HP, Compaq, Mac Owners Stand to Benefit
Beware of the Yahoo Email Scam
Data Thieves Hit Georgetown University Students, Faculty
Gamers Irate Over NFL Madden 2008 Glitches
"Exploding" Dell Laptop Destroys Truck, Imperils Outsdoorsmen
Homeland Security Looking at RFID Technology to Track Individuals
TV Logos Blamed for Plasma Screen Burn-In
