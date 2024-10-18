Automotive News

Write a review
October, 2024

Tesla takes the wraps off its robotaxi today

Study: Americans spending more time doing “life in the slow lane”

Another hurricane hazard: EVs can ignite when exposed to saltwater

August, 2024

Whatever happened to the self-driving car promise?

Here are some of the best values on the used car lot

It’s a new day in car customer satisfaction, led by Subaru and hybrids

EV drivers worry public charging stations are unsafe. This change would help.

July, 2024

Investigators think they know why Teslas crash while in Autopilot

Rivals have surpassed Tesla in customer satisfaction, survey finds

June, 2024

Interest in the Tesla cybertruck is high and low in these U.S. states

Tesla owners love the car, but not the customer service

Reviews of Hertz, Avis and other rental car companies show declining customer satisfaction

May, 2024

Americans are driving their cars longer

Your car may be filled with cancer-causing fumes, study warns

Tesla fires staff responsible for building charging stations

April, 2024

Tesla drivers too reliant on Autopilot are most likely to crash

Here are the cities with the best and worst parking

March, 2024

New or used? Here are 10 used cars offering the biggest savings.

These three states have the deadliest highways in America

These 10 cars are selling for the most over the sticker price

February, 2024

Looking for a cheap, reliable used car? Here are some options.

January, 2024

Electric car owners in the frigid Midwest struggle to keep them charged

Hertz plans to sell 20,000 of its electric cars

Renting a car? You might get an EV whether you want one or not.

December, 2023

Who do you trust? Study finds it’s not your mechanic.

November, 2023

EVs lose their value faster than any type of vehicle, study finds

October, 2023

Many cars still carry a ‘do not drive’ warning. Does yours?

The cost of driving a car continues to rise

August, 2023

These five new hybrids all get at least 50 miles per gallon

Cell phones and driving: The bad and the good

July, 2023

Major automakers come together to build 30,000 urban and highway charging points

Used car prices have tumbled and new cars may be next

June, 2023

New car quality continues to decline, study finds

May, 2023

Are you driving a potential death trap? Data show millions are.

Would you pay a 'subscription' fee for features for your new car?

October, 2022

Goodbye Hurricane Ian, hello flooded vehicle rip-offs.

August, 2022

New car inventory dipped last month as prices hit a record high

Prices of used electric and hybrid cars continue to skyrocket

July, 2022

Vehicle repossessions are surging, report finds

Car thefts rise 8% following record rise in used car prices

June, 2022

New car quality dropped sharply this year, J.D. Power reports

The average car payment is at a record high

December, 2021

Used car prices will continue to rise, data suggests

October, 2021

Satisfaction with rental car companies drops sharply, survey finds

May, 2021

Chip shortage will lead to $110 billion in losses for automakers

February, 2021

Here are 10 ‘cool’ new cars for under $20,000

January, 2021

NHTSA says traffic deaths surged early in the pandemic

October, 2020

New car prices continued to rise in September

September, 2020

Study shows rental car agencies may have the best deals on used cars

Used car prices may have peaked

May, 2020

Automakers offer warranty extensions because of COVID-19

July, 2019

Despite safer cars, women are still more likely to suffer injury in an accident

June, 2019

Hertz announces car subscription program

May, 2019

Bike lanes make roads safer for everyone, study finds

A third of e-scooter riders are injured during their first ride, study finds

April, 2019

Enterprise announces its automobile subscription service

Lime working on drunk driving detection feature

January, 2019

Florida ranked the deadliest state for walking amid troubling rise in pedestrian deaths

Whistleblower says Kia is downplaying risk that its cars can randomly catch fire

September, 2018

Rental car startups promise to keep unsafe inventory off the road

August, 2018

Phoenix residents say that Waymo’s self-driving cars are a road hazard

July, 2018

Wrap your key fob in aluminum to prevent hacking

June, 2018

Tesla investigating Model S fire in Los Angeles

May, 2018

Saturday is the most dangerous day of the week to drive, study finds

Tesla blames drivers who wreck its cars but won’t hand over crash data without a court order

In ‘service campaigns,’ car companies allegedly downplay defects linked to poisoning, crashes, and fires

Uber faces pressure to drop forced arbitration policy following reports of sexual assault

March, 2018

Before Uber pedestrian death, cyclists had warnings about self-driving cars

Another Tesla driver files complaints over unintended acceleration

February, 2018

Waymo gets approved for first commercial self-driving car service

Drivers say Tesla is stingy with data after their cars spontaneously took off

October, 2017

Autonomous car companies report getting rear-ended in most crashes, blame driver error

August, 2017

Bicycle fatalities jump 12.2%

Ghost in the Engine: Cabbies, engineers, dying whistle-blower say unintended acceleration is real

July, 2017

Honda still wins when it comes to car thieves' top choice

June, 2017

New car down payments nearing record high

May, 2017

Hot new car deals to watch out for in May

April, 2017

New car prices still going up

March, 2017

Uber suspends its self-driving car tests after one of its cars flips over

February, 2017

Kia settles class action alleging engine failure in 2003-2006 Sorento SUVs

January, 2017

What's the best off-road pick-up truck?

December, 2016

Using hands-free devices while driving is just as distracting as using handheld ones, study finds

October, 2016

Feds press carmakers to beef up cybersecurity

August, 2016

The hidden costs of leasing a car

July, 2016

Party platforms ignore highway deaths

February, 2016

Traffic deaths up nearly 10% -- driver behavior blamed

November, 2015

Fatal drunk driving accidents are more likely to occur late at night and at 7 p.m.

September, 2015

Subaru owners complain of engine failure, high oil consumption

August, 2015

Volkswagen and other keyless ignitions easy to hack; VW spent two years suppressing this in court

July, 2015

Car air conditioners don't last as long as the cars

March, 2015

Child car seat-maker Graco hit with multi-million dollar fine

February, 2015

Subaru, Lincoln and Honda rate as high values among 2015 cars

January, 2015

Selling your car on consignment

July, 2014

Hot weather takes a toll on your car battery

January, 2014

Stuck in a blizzard? Here's an inexpensive emergency heating system

April, 2013

How to tell if you're dealing with an honest mechanic

September, 2012

Vehicle Repo: What Are Your Rights?

July, 2012

Would You Ever Be a Slug?

March, 2008

Unauthorized Charge? How To Fight It

June, 2007

Mexican Truck Program Endangers Motorists, Opponents Charge

10 Worst Used Cars and Trucks

October, 2006

CARFAX: Not Always All the Facts

January, 2006

A Wild Ride in a Prius

October, 2004

Electronic Stability Control A Lifesaver, Study Finds

December, 2002

Conseco Files for Bankruptcy

October, 2002

"BioResonance" Promoter Settles Charges

November, 2001

Red Cross Will Spend All 9-11 Donations on Victims

January, 2001

Computer Learning Centers files for bankruptcy, cancels classes

June, 2000

$300 Million Providian Settlement

Prescription Errors Rising

December, 1999

Adams Mark Hotel Chain Charged with Racial Discrimination

