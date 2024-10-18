Automotive News

Feds launch investigation of Tesla self-driving system
Federal safety regulators are opening an investigation into Tesla's self-driving system, responding after years of complaints and accidents involving the s…
Federal safety regulators are opening an investigation into Tesla's self-driving system, responding after years of complaints and accidents involving the s…
Lithium-ion batteries and salt water don't mix, making electric vehicles of all kinds a potential tinder box during floods and hurricanes. It's not a far-f…
Car makers are finally getting better at reminding people to wear seat belts after years of looser policies.The problem Lots of people die in car…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced his company’s electric vehicle (EV) robotaxi, the Cybercab Thursday night to an audience of investors. Despite the anticipat…
Tesla takes the wraps off its robotaxi today
Study: Americans spending more time doing “life in the slow lane”
Another hurricane hazard: EVs can ignite when exposed to saltwater
Whatever happened to the self-driving car promise?
Here are some of the best values on the used car lot
It’s a new day in car customer satisfaction, led by Subaru and hybrids
EV drivers worry public charging stations are unsafe. This change would help.
Investigators think they know why Teslas crash while in Autopilot
Rivals have surpassed Tesla in customer satisfaction, survey finds
Interest in the Tesla cybertruck is high and low in these U.S. states
Tesla owners love the car, but not the customer service
Reviews of Hertz, Avis and other rental car companies show declining customer satisfaction
Americans are driving their cars longer
Your car may be filled with cancer-causing fumes, study warns
Tesla fires staff responsible for building charging stations
Tesla drivers too reliant on Autopilot are most likely to crash
New or used? Here are 10 used cars offering the biggest savings.
These three states have the deadliest highways in America
These 10 cars are selling for the most over the sticker price
Looking for a cheap, reliable used car? Here are some options.
Electric car owners in the frigid Midwest struggle to keep them charged
Hertz plans to sell 20,000 of its electric cars
Renting a car? You might get an EV whether you want one or not.
EVs lose their value faster than any type of vehicle, study finds
Many cars still carry a ‘do not drive’ warning. Does yours?
These five new hybrids all get at least 50 miles per gallon
Major automakers come together to build 30,000 urban and highway charging points
Are you driving a potential death trap? Data show millions are.
Would you pay a 'subscription' fee for features for your new car?
New car inventory dipped last month as prices hit a record high
Prices of used electric and hybrid cars continue to skyrocket
Vehicle repossessions are surging, report finds
New car quality dropped sharply this year, J.D. Power reports
Satisfaction with rental car companies drops sharply, survey finds
Chip shortage will lead to $110 billion in losses for automakers
Study shows rental car agencies may have the best deals on used cars
Despite safer cars, women are still more likely to suffer injury in an accident
Bike lanes make roads safer for everyone, study finds
A third of e-scooter riders are injured during their first ride, study finds
Enterprise announces its automobile subscription service
Florida ranked the deadliest state for walking amid troubling rise in pedestrian deaths
Whistleblower says Kia is downplaying risk that its cars can randomly catch fire
Rental car startups promise to keep unsafe inventory off the road
Phoenix residents say that Waymo’s self-driving cars are a road hazard
Saturday is the most dangerous day of the week to drive, study finds
Tesla blames drivers who wreck its cars but won’t hand over crash data without a court order
In ‘service campaigns,’ car companies allegedly downplay defects linked to poisoning, crashes, and fires
Uber faces pressure to drop forced arbitration policy following reports of sexual assault
Before Uber pedestrian death, cyclists had warnings about self-driving cars
Another Tesla driver files complaints over unintended acceleration
Waymo gets approved for first commercial self-driving car service
Drivers say Tesla is stingy with data after their cars spontaneously took off
Autonomous car companies report getting rear-ended in most crashes, blame driver error
Ghost in the Engine: Cabbies, engineers, dying whistle-blower say unintended acceleration is real
Uber suspends its self-driving car tests after one of its cars flips over
Kia settles class action alleging engine failure in 2003-2006 Sorento SUVs
Using hands-free devices while driving is just as distracting as using handheld ones, study finds
Fatal drunk driving accidents are more likely to occur late at night and at 7 p.m.
Subaru owners complain of engine failure, high oil consumption
Volkswagen and other keyless ignitions easy to hack; VW spent two years suppressing this in court
Child car seat-maker Graco hit with multi-million dollar fine
Subaru, Lincoln and Honda rate as high values among 2015 cars
Stuck in a blizzard? Here's an inexpensive emergency heating system
Mexican Truck Program Endangers Motorists, Opponents Charge
Computer Learning Centers files for bankruptcy, cancels classes
$300 Million Providian Settlement
We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.