Tesla faces new federal probe into delayed accident reporting

NHTSA investigating whether Tesla delayed reporting crashes involving Autopilot and Full Self-Driving.

Probe marks first Tesla safety investigation since Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Investors had expected Trump era to ease scrutiny, but tensions with Elon Musk may change that.

Federal safety regulators have opened a new investigation into Tesla over whether the company failed to promptly report crashes involving its driver-assistance technology.

In a federal filing released Wednesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tesla may have violated reporting requirements that mandate automakers disclose crash data within days of an incident. Regulators found “numerous incident reports” in which Tesla submitted information months late, often in bulk filings rather than on a rolling basis.

The inquiry zeroes in on Tesla’s Autopilot system and its so-called “Full Self Driving” technology, which are designed to assist motorists but still require an attentive driver behind the wheel. While NHTSA has launched multiple safety probes into Tesla vehicles in recent years, this marks the first such action since President Trump returned to office.

Political context

The timing underscores the shifting political context surrounding Tesla’s autonomous driving ambitions. Musk, once a close Trump ally and major donor, has since fallen out with the president. Investors had expected Trump’s administration to curtail or even end federal safety investigations into Tesla, potentially accelerating Musk’s self-driving push. Instead, the new probe signals heightened scrutiny.

Tesla told regulators it has since corrected problems with its reporting system, but NHTSA said it will audit the company’s data to confirm. “We’ve heard from industry partners that crash reporting requirements for automated vehicles is way too expensive,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said earlier this year. “But these reports help DOT monitor road safety. So to balance these concerns, we’ve streamlined the process.”

The investigation comes just weeks after a jury found Tesla liable in a fatal 2019 Autopilot crash, ordering the company to pay $329 million in damages. Tesla has vowed to appeal.