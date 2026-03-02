What the attack on Iran could mean for gas prices

It’s been a fast-moving 48 hours in global energy markets following major developments involving Iran and renewed tensions in the Middle East.

With so many headlines hitting at once, it’s important to separate what is actually happening from what is simply being speculated.

Early market reactions are driven more by risk pricing than confirmed supply disruptions — but uncertainty itself is now a key driver of energy costs.

The U.S. and allied military strikes on Iran over the weekend have roiled global energy markets, immediately pushing crude oil prices higher as traders price in geopolitical risk and the specter of further escalation. While the Strait of Hormuz — a maritime chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes — remains open, fears around its potential closure or disruption have intensified price volatility.

In the wake of the attacks, benchmark crude prices surged sharply when trading resumed, with Brent and U.S. oil futures climbing sharply amid concern over regional stability.

Analysts note that markets are currently pricing in elevated geopolitical risk rather than confirmed cuts in production or exports. According to recent industry analysis, while leadership turmoil in Tehran adds uncertainty, it does not — at this stage — equate to lost supply. Strategic risk premiums are being built into oil pricing, pushing wholesale fuel costs up before any physical disruptions occur.

“Interestingly, the national average gasoline price has edged lower in some areas due to routine price cycling,” GasBuddy said in an analysis over the weekend. “That relief is likely temporary.”

Short-term gas prices may rise

Despite some localized short-term price relief driven by routine gas station price cycling, experts say this softness is likely temporary. As oil markets reopen fully and wholesale costs adjust to the heightened risk environment, pressure on pump prices is expected to return.

Recent projections suggest the national average U.S. gasoline price could creep back above $3.00 per gallon, with room for an additional 10–15 cent increase over the coming week or two depending on broader oil market behavior.

This aligns with forecasts from GasBuddy’s analytics team, who caution that without physical supply disruptions, increases will likely be incremental rather than explosive — barring escalation beyond current tensions.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point for global energy flow, and its status greatly influences market psychology. Although shipping continues for now, the threat of Iranian attempts to disrupt tanker traffic — or even warnings that have already caused some vessels to anchor outside the strait — have introduced additional costs and risk premiums into the market.

Analysts say the key factor for prices isn’t the current flow of oil but what might happen if the conflict escalates and significantly impacts oil distribution routes. Historically, markets have tended to spike on fear and uncertainty long before any physical constraints occur.