Volvo recalls more than 126,000 trucks

Volvo Trucks North America is recalling 126,649 2020-2025 VN, VAH, VHD and VNRE trucks, equipped with Bendix EC80 Advanced Electronic Control Units (ECU). Electrical noise and low signal to the power line carrier may cause the ECU to incorrectly process commands or stop working.

Safety systems that depend on the ECU (Automatic Traction Control, ABS, Electronic Stability Control, Active Cruise Control, and Collison Mitigation System) may have diminished or lost functionality, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will reprogram the ECU software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 13, 2024. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks customer service at 1-800-528-6586. Volvo Truck's number for this recall is RVXX2409.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.