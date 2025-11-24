Nice car? Better lock it up - car thieves are going high-tech

• California police are warning of a surge in high-tech auto thefts targeting key-fob signals and onboard computers.

• Thieves are now using tablets, antennas and signal boosters to unlock and start luxury vehicles without ever touching the keys.

• Authorities urge drivers to adopt new countermeasures — from kill switches to Faraday bags — as criminals evolve their tactics.

The times they are a-changing — and so are the methods car thieves use to strike. Police departments are alerting residents to a troubling wave of technology-driven auto thefts that bypass traditional security systems and allow criminals to drive off in seconds.

In Anaheim, Calif., Police Sgt. Matt Sutter said that detectives are investigating two distinct types of high-tech thefts involving luxury vehicles over the past weekend, both more sophisticated than anything most departments have encountered.

“Back when I started, you could pretty much steal a car with a screwdriver,” Sutter said in a Patch report. “But as cars advance in technology, suspects who want to steal these cars have to be more creative and use technology to carry out their heists.”

Thieves now hacking cars by tablet — or by signal

According to Sutter, one method involves thieves breaking into a vehicle and plugging a tablet directly into the car’s computer system. Once connected, they can reprogram the system and simply drive away. “That takes forced entry,” he noted.

But another technique requires no break-in at all.

In a case reported in Anaheim Hills, thieves used an antenna-like device to capture and amplify the key-fob signal from outside a house — even though the keys were inside the kitchen. The boosted signal was transmitted to an accomplice waiting beside the car, allowing the vehicle to unlock, start and disappear.

A victim described the incident to KTLA-TV, saying one suspect appeared at the front door “as if he intended to break in.” Instead, he held an antenna over his head, harvesting the fob’s radio signal through the walls. “Who would've thought someone would come in with an antenna and take your car away from you?” the resident said.

Police urge residents to adopt new defenses

Police say that residents can take steps to protect their vehicles as thieves become more technologically adept. Among the most effective tools is a kill switch — a hidden device that prevents a car from starting by cutting off the electrical or fuel system, even if a thief has the signal or a reprogrammed key.

Officers also urge residents with garages to park inside whenever possible and to avoid storing key fobs near front doors, where signals are easier to intercept. Keeping fobs deeper inside the home reduces, though doesn’t eliminate, the risk of relay attacks.

Other protective options include Faraday bags, which block radio signals and are available online for as little as $5. Snopes.com also tested a popular DIY suggestion — wrapping a key fob in aluminum foil. The foil worked sometimes in blocking signals, the outlet reported, but wasn’t foolproof and must be removed before driving.

“Yes, wrapping your car’s key fob in foil or placing it in a metal container or special pouch might keep its signal secure from criminals,” Snopes concluded. “However, these methods would likely not be foolproof.”

As police and thieves continue a technological tug-of-war, smart consumers will assume their vehicles may be more vulnerable than they think — and take precautions now rather than after a car disappears.