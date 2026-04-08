What will the Iran war ceasefire mean for gas prices?

Oil prices have fallen sharply since the ceasefire, but gasoline prices remain elevated and are unlikely to drop quickly.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is partial and uncertain, limiting immediate supply relief.

Analysts expect volatile but gradually easing prices over the next several weeks—if the ceasefire holds.

A two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran -- and the conditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz -- has eased immediate fears in global energy markets. Oil prices dropped by roughly 13–14% following the announcement, reflecting expectations that one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes will resume operations.

But the short-term outlook for gasoline prices tells a more complicated story: relief at the pump is likely to lag, and may be modest at best.

The war, with the interruption of oil from the Persian Gulf, has sent the average U.S. gas price well past $4 a gallon. But much of the damage will not be quickly undone, analysts caution.

That said, Patrick DeHaan, head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, sees some slow relief at the pump. In a post on X Tuesday night, DeHaan said gas prices could start falling by a few cents a day in the next 48 hours.

“Diesel prices may lag slightly- but where things stand now, diesel is NO longer likely to reach a record,” he wrote. “National average gasoline could fall below $4 in ~1-2 weeks, diesel >$5 in 6-8 weeks.”

Shipping companies remain cautious

Even with the ceasefire in place, oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz—normally responsible for about 20% of global oil shipments—are not returning to normal overnight.

Shipping companies remain cautious about reentering the region, and some may require explicit security assurances before resuming operations.

At the same time, major Persian Gulf producers cut output significantly during the conflict, meaning supply chains must be rebuilt before markets stabilize.

As a result, the reopening is expected to be gradual and “controlled,” rather than a full restoration of pre-war flows.

Why gas prices aren’t falling yet

Despite falling crude prices, retail gasoline prices remain near multi-year highs. U.S. averages are hovering around $4.14 per gallon—the highest level since 2022.

There are several reasons for the delay:

Lag effect: It typically takes weeks for lower crude costs to filter through refining, distribution, and retail pricing.

Tight inventories: The conflict caused a severe drawdown in global oil and fuel supplies.

Ongoing risk premium: Markets are still pricing in the possibility that the ceasefire could collapse.

Officials and analysts warn consumers not to expect immediate relief. Even in countries seeing improved supply outlooks, fuel prices have continued to rise in the short term.

You can’t rule out volatility

Economists largely agree that gasoline prices may begin to ease later this spring—but only if the ceasefire holds and shipping through Hormuz steadily increases.

Key factors to watch include:

Durability of the ceasefire: A breakdown could quickly reverse recent oil price declines.

Shipping confidence: Full tanker traffic is essential to restoring supply.

Production recovery: OPEC and Gulf producers must ramp output back up.

In the near term, the most likely scenario is continued volatility with a slight downward trend. Prices may have already peaked or could hover near current levels before gradually declining over the coming weeks.