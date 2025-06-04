AAA survey finds consumers losing interest in EVs

Only 16% of U.S. adults say they’re likely to buy an EV—lowest interest since 2019

Concerns about battery costs, charging infrastructure, and long-distance travel persist

Belief that most cars will be electric by 2035 has dropped sharply from 40% to 23%

Despite more than 75 new electric vehicle (EV) models introduced in the past four years, a new survey from AAA reveals that consumer interest in going fully electric is slipping, reaching its lowest level since 2019.

According to the 2025 survey, only 16% of U.S. adults say they are “very likely” or “likely” to buy an EV as their next vehicle. Meanwhile, those “unlikely” or “very unlikely” to purchase one has climbed to 63%, the highest since 2022.

“Since we began tracking interest in fully electric vehicles, we’ve seen some variability,” said Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of automotive engineering. “While the automotive industry is committed to long-term electrification and offering more choices, consumer hesitation remains strong.”

Why Americans aren’t sold on EVs

AAA’s data shows that battery repair costs (62%) and high purchase prices (59%) are the leading reasons people are hesitant to switch. Other top concerns include:

EVs aren’t suitable for long-distance travel (57%)

Lack of public charging stations (56%)

Fear of running out of charge mid-drive (55%)

Safety concerns (31%)

Difficulty installing home chargers (27%)

Worries about shrinking tax credits and rebates (12%)

Even though EVs have the lowest fuel and maintenance costs of any vehicle type, according to AAA’s “Your Driving Cost” analysis, depreciation and financing make them the second most expensive to own overall.

Changing perceptions

When gas prices peaked at $5 in 2022, EV interest surged—77% of prospective buyers cited fuel savings as their main reason. But with current gas prices hovering between $3.00 and $3.50, motivation has cooled.

Still, some Americans remain interested, especially for environmental reasons or because of the low maintenance compared to gas-powered cars. EVs also continue to benefit from incentives in many states.

Yet, optimism about the future of EVs is fading. The share of Americans who believe most cars will be electric by 2035 dropped from 40% in 2022 to just 23% this year. And interest in buying EVs to take advantage of government rebates also declined sharply—from 60% last year to 39% now.

AAA’s suggestion: Consider hybrids

For those not ready to commit to a fully electric car, AAA recommends hybrid or plug-in hybrid models. These vehicles offer the best of both worlds: lower emissions, better fuel economy, and less range anxiety.

“Hybrid vehicles combine electric driving with the reliability of gas engines,” Brannon noted. “They’re a practical option for people who want to reduce their environmental impact without worrying about charging access.”

The survey, conducted March 6–10, 2025, included 1,128 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of ±4%. AAA says it will continue to track public sentiment as EV technology evolves and more vehicles enter the market.