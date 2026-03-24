Average gas price poised to hit $4 a gallon

The national average price of gasoline jumped 24.3 cents in the past week to $3.92 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data.

Prices are now 98.9 cents higher than a month ago and 84.1 cents above year-ago levels.

Diesel surged 27.0 cents השבוע to $5.227 per gallon, continuing a sharp upward trend.

Motorists are facing rapidly rising fuel costs as gasoline prices continue their upward climb, with the national average nearing the $4-per-gallon mark for the first time in years.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline rose 24.3 cents over the past week to $3.92 per gallon. The increase reflects a sharp acceleration compared to recent months, driven by the war with Iran, with prices now nearly a dollar higher than just a month ago and significantly above levels seen this time last year.

Diesel prices have climbed even more aggressively, rising 27 cents in the last week to reach $5.227 per gallon. In some parts of the country, diesel is approaching record highs, increasing transportation costs and fueling inflation.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said a combination of seasonal factors and geopolitical tensions is fueling the surge.

“Gas prices continued to rise nationwide over the last week as seasonal factors, combined with ongoing supply concerns tied to the continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, pushed both gasoline and diesel prices sharply higher,” De Haan said in the GasBuddy Blog. “It now appears increasingly likely that the national average price of gasoline will reach the $4-per-gallon mark—potentially as early as this week.”

Oil market volatility driving prices

Oil markets have been highly volatile, reacting to geopolitical developments in the Middle East. Prices initially dropped sharply after former President Donald Trump announced a five-day pause on potential strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure following reported diplomatic talks.

Early in the week, West Texas Intermediate crude fell $5.63 to $92.60 per barrel, while Brent crude dropped $6.58 to $105.61. Despite the decline, both benchmarks remain elevated, highlighting how quickly geopolitical risks have been priced into the market.

Supply data sends mixed signals

The latest federal data shows a mixed picture for fuel supplies. U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.2 million barrels but remain slightly below seasonal averages. Meanwhile, gasoline inventories fell by 5.4 million barrels, though they remain above typical levels for this time of year.

Distillate inventories, which include diesel, declined by 2.5 million barrels and are now below seasonal norms—helping explain the sharper rise in diesel prices.

Refinery utilization edged higher to 91.4%, but implied gasoline demand fell significantly, suggesting consumers may already be cutting back as prices climb.

Wide regional price gaps persist

Fuel prices vary widely across the country. Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa currently have the lowest average gasoline prices, all near or below $3.33 per gallon. In contrast, California leads the nation at $5.75 per gallon, followed by Washington and Hawaii.

At the station level, the most common gas price is $3.69 per gallon, while the median price stands at $3.79. However, the top 10% of stations average $5.57 per gallon, underscoring the disparity drivers face depending on location.

Weekly increases have also been uneven, with Illinois seeing the largest jump at nearly 40 cents per gallon, followed by Idaho and Oregon.

Diesel shows a similar pattern, with the lowest prices in the Midwest and the highest again concentrated on the West Coast. California drivers are paying an average of $6.88 per gallon for diesel, far above the national average.