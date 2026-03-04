Gas prices have risen 20 cents per gallon since the start of the Iran conflict

U.S. gasoline prices have jumped more than 20 cents per gallon since the conflict with Iran began, pushing the national average to about $3.19 a gallon, according to AAA.

Drivers in West Coast states are paying the most, with California averaging nearly $4.74 per gallon — about $1.50 above the national average.

Southern and Midwestern states still have the lowest prices, but many have seen some of the fastest daily increases as oil markets react to the war.

Gasoline prices across the United States are climbing quickly after the outbreak of the war involving Iran, as fears of disruptions to global oil supplies ripple through energy markets.

AAA reports the national average price for regular gasoline reached about $3.19 per gallon on March 4, up sharply from roughly $3.00 just days earlier.

The spike follows escalating military strikes and retaliatory attacks in the Middle East, raising concerns that tanker traffic or oil production could be disrupted in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane that carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Oil prices jumped more than 5% after the fighting intensified, pushing U.S. crude toward $75 a barrel and driving wholesale gasoline prices higher.

Because gasoline prices are tied to global crude markets, analysts say geopolitical shocks can quickly show up at the pump — even though the United States produces much of its own oil.

Some states feeling the surge faster

While prices have increased nationwide, the impact varies widely by region.

West Coast states continue to have the highest gasoline prices due to higher taxes, stricter fuel blends, and supply constraints. The latest AAA data show:

California: $4.736/gallon

Washington: $4.409/gallon

Hawaii: $4.418/gallon

Oregon: $3.990/gallon

Nevada: $3.829/gallon

Meanwhile, several Midwestern states — where prices often react quickly to wholesale changes — are also seeing noticeable jumps.

Average prices include:

Illinois: $3.318/gallon

Michigan: $3.243/gallon

Indiana: $3.145/gallon

Ohio: $3.095/gallon

Wisconsin: $2.936 /gallon

Southern states still cheapest — for now

Drivers in the South continue to pay the lowest prices in the country, though increases have accelerated in recent days.

AAA lists several of the lowest statewide averages as:

Mississippi: $2.739/gallon

Oklahoma: $2.735/gallon

Texas: $2.817/gallon

Arkansas: $2.836/gallon

Louisiana: $2.835/gallon

Even in these states, prices are rising quickly. In Texas, gasoline jumped about 12 cents in a single day as crude oil markets reacted to the conflict.

Mid-Atlantic and Northeast prices

In the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast — regions heavily dependent on refined fuel shipments — prices are hovering close to the national average.

Examples include:

Virginia: $3.032/gallon

Maryland: $3.115/gallon

Pennsylvania: $3.297/gallon

New Jersey: $3.083/gallon

New York: $3.105/gallon

Massachusetts: $3.047/gallon

Connecticut: $3.043/gallon

AAA says crude oil accounts for 50–60% of the price of gasoline, meaning any shock to global supply can quickly translate into higher pump prices.

What drivers can expect next

Energy analysts warn that prices could rise further if the conflict continues or if shipping through the Persian Gulf is disrupted.

Some forecasts suggest crude oil could approach $100 per barrel if the war escalates, which would likely push gasoline prices significantly higher nationwide.

Seasonal factors may also add pressure. Gas prices typically rise in spring as refineries transition to summer fuel blends and travel demand increases.

For now, experts say the biggest factor affecting what drivers pay will be the course of the conflict itself.