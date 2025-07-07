Boston drivers are the most accident-prone, Allstate study finds

If you’re hoping to keep your car free from dents and dings, you might want to steer clear of Boston. A new study has named Massachusetts’ capital as the city where drivers are most likely to get into an accident.

According to fresh data from Allstate, Bostonians can expect to drive an average of just 3.1 years between crashes, significantly below the national average of 10.5 years and far behind the nation’s safest city. The findings place Boston at the top of the list for fender benders and other roadway mishaps.

Northeast leads

Boston isn’t alone in its dubious distinction. The northeast corridor, in particular, is a hotspot for collisions. Here's the rundown from worst to not-quite-so-bad:

Boston, MA Washington, DC Baltimore, MD Worcester, MA Springfield, MA Glendale, CA Los Angeles, CA Oakland, CA Providence, RI Philadelphia, PA

West c oast not immune

The West Coast isn’t entirely off the hook. California cities Glendale, Los Angeles, and Oakland also rank among the nation’s worst for accident frequency, though Allstate notes these urban centers have seen marginal improvements compared to the previous 2025 study.

Where drivers behave

At the other end of the spectrum, drivers in Brownsville, Texas, enjoy the longest accident-free stretches in the country, averaging an impressive 14.2 years between crashes.

Brownsville, TX Boise, ID Fort Collins, CO Cary, NC Laredo, TX Olathe, KS Scottsdale, AZ Port St. Lucie, FL Madison, WI Eugene, OR

While regional traffic, road conditions, and driver behavior all contribute to these numbers, the stark differences across the map suggest that geography still plays a major role in your chances of keeping your bumper intact.

So if you’re planning a road trip—or considering a move—choose wisely. Your car (and your insurance premium) may thank you.