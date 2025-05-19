Uber introduces new affordably-priced option for commuters

Uber is introducing Route Share – a new rideshare option for daily commuters who need affordable, consistent, and direct routes to and from the office.

Users will be sharing their trips with up to two other passengers, while the fare can be up to 50% off a traditional Uber ride.

Route Share will be available for morning and evening commuting hours Monday through Friday.

Route Share, the latest option on the Uber app, is designed for commuters who want to save some money on their daily trips to and from work. The goal is to have frequent pickups during commuting hours – 6:00-10:00 a.m. and 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday – along the busiest roads in the busiest cities.

“Route Share is a new, budget-friendly ride option from Uber designed for everyday commuters,” the company wrote in a statement. “By sharing a ride with up to two other passengers along busy corridors, riders can enjoy a reliable ride at a significantly lower cost than UberX.”

How it works

To get started with Route Share, users enter their dropoff and pickup locations in the Uber app. They will then be presented with nearby routes that have pickups every 20 minutes.

Route Share will require riders to meet their drivers at a predetermined location – like a popular, nearby street corner. Riders aren’t likely to get a pickup at their door with Route Share.

However, the big bonus comes with the fare. According to Uber’s website, Route Share is the cheapest rideshare option, offering riders up to 50% off the cost of a similar UberX ride.

Route Share rides will feature a maximum of three passengers, and the trips are designed to be consistent and predictable, minimizing detours.

To keep Route Share rides as punctual as possible, drivers will only wait at the designated pickup spots for two minutes. Riders are encouraged to get to the pickup location a few minutes early to ensure they don’t miss their ride.

Route Share will first be available in Boston, San Francisco, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Dallas, New York, City, and Chicago. The latest rideshare option is expected to roll out to other cities down the road.

