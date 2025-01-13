Car theft went up after the pandemic and is worse in these states

Car thefts have risen in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic and crime is much more frequent in some states.

There were more than 1.31 million motor vehicle thefts in 2023, up from around 1.23 million in 2022 and around 644,000 in 2021 when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, according to the latest data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation released in Aug. 2024.

That is a rate of nearly 284 motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people in 2023 and an average stolen vehicle value of $16,085, the FBI said.

Motor vehicle thefts also include commercial vehicles such as trucks and other vehicles such as motorcycles, but the FBI said around 78% of the stolen vehicles were automobiles from 2018 through 2023.

The trend may be troubling for car owners, but the thefts are still way down from levels between 2015 and 2020: There were more than 2.6 million motor vehicle thefts in 2017, a record high over 10 years, according to the FBI.

Fifteen states came above the national rate of car thefts per 100,000 people in 2023, according to data compiled from the FBI by personal-injury firm Malloy Law.

“These thefts directly impact victims' personal finances, both in the cost of buying another vehicle and in lost wages if they’re forced to miss work," attorney Sean Malloy said. "Theft may also drive up insurance premiums.”

Economic hardship, states close to the Mexican border, poor policing in rural areas and bustling urban centers where criminals can make escapes are among the reasons car thefts were more common in certain states, Malloy said.

Although Washington D.C. isn't a state, it has a larger population than some states and its car thefts outpaced the rest of the U.S.: There were around 717 motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people in D.C. in 2023.

What were the top 10 states for car thefts in 2023?

1. Washington

Motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people: 679

679 Total motor vehicle thefts: 53,066

Seattle, Washington is a large, bustling city that is a prime target for car thieves, Malloy said.

"High-density cities provide thieves with anonymity, while complex urban layouts make quick escapes easier,” Malloy said.

Washington also had the biggest five-year percentage increase in motor vehicle thefts, more than doubling at a rate of nearly 115%, according to Malloy Law.

2. Nevada

Motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people: 677

677 Total motor vehicle thefts: 21,639

Las Vegas, Nevada is another high-density urban city that offers opportunities for car thieves, Malloy said.

Over five years, Nevada had a roughly 92% increase in motor vehicle thefts.

3. Colorado

Motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people: 646

646 Total motor vehicle thefts: 37,955

Colorado's strong tourism industry means there are a lot of people driving rental cars, which are a target for thieves, Malloy said. "Tourists are often unfamiliar with local theft patterns and may be less vigilant."

The state had an around 75% increase in motor vehicle thefts over five years.

4. Maryland

Motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people: 544

544 Total motor vehicle thefts: 33,624

There has been a wave of Hyundai and Kia thefts in Maryland, part of a national trend after videos posted on social media on using household supplies to get past the cars' anti-theft systems, local news outlet WTOP reports.

“Some of our community members have told us that their vehicle has been stolen more than once,” Captain Lovita Bryant of Prince George's County police told WTOP.

Still, Maryland's car thefts took a nosedive in the summer of 2024 after surging a year ago, The Baltimore Banner reports, citing local crime figures.

5. California

Motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people: 503

503 Total motor vehicle thefts: 195,875

States close to the Mexican border face a higher risks of car thefts because it is easier to smuggle the cars over the border, Malloy said, pointing to how there are organized crime rings specializing in trafficking stolen vehicles.

California has seen an around 39% increase in motor vehicle thefts over five years.

6. New Mexico

Motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people: 493

493 Total motor vehicle thefts: 10,427

Like California, New Mexico is another border state that faces higher risks of car theft that aims to smuggle the stolen vehicles across the border.

The state has seen motor vehicle thefts increase nearly 21% over five years.

7. Missouri

Motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people: 474

474 Total motor vehicle thefts: 29,350

States with high povery rates like Missouri can spur crime such as car theft because it is a quick way to earn cash, Malloy said.

“Economic struggles can drive people to theft because they see few other ways to make money,” he said.

Motor vehicle theft increased around 39% over five years in Missouri.

8. Tennessee

Motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people: 451

451 Total motor vehicle thefts: 32,126

Like Missouri, Tennessee has one of the worst povery rates in the nation, which can encourage people to turn to crime.

Over five years, motor vehicle thefts surged nearly 66% in Tennessee.

9. Oregon

Motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people: 411

411 Total motor vehicle thefts: 17,403

Rural areas of Oregon with limited

“Vehicles stolen in urban centers may quickly be transported to these rural areas, where they’re disassembled or hidden,” Malloy said. “The rural-urban dynamic provides criminals with a network of places to 'hide' stolen vehicles without quick law enforcement detection.”

In five years, motor vehicle theft grew nearly 14% in Oregon.

10. Texas

Motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people: 408

408 Total motor vehicle thefts: 124,483

Texas has the biggest border with Mexico, making it an ideal target for car thieves looking to smuggle the vehicles out of the U.S.

In San Antonio, Texas alone, there were more nearly 19,000 cars stolen all across the city within 12 months ended in May 2024, local news outlet KSAT reports.

The reasons include “smuggling, whether it’s narcotics or persons going to the border," a detective told KSAT anonymously. "We also see them using the stolen cars to buy and resell the parts."

“Over half the cars that were stolen, they left their cars unlocked," the detective said. "The other half, they left their keys inside."

How to prevent car theft

Don't leave cars unlocked or keys inside.

Park in well-lit, secure places.

Invest in anti-theft devices, such as steering-wheel locks.

Install GPS trackers, which can help police recover vehicles.

Buy comprehensive car insurance since not all insurance covers theft.

Below is a table on how bad motor vehicle theft was among all U.S. states in 2023.