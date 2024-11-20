Rising traffic deaths are a public health crisis, federal safety officials warn

The U.S. is facing a public health crisis with traffic deaths still significantly higher than before the pandemic, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

“U.S. roadways have grown more deadly over the last several decades,” adding that the country has more traffic deaths and a higher death rate than any other developed nation, said Chair Jennifer Homendy.

A January 2023 crash in New York, involving a bus and a truck, highlighted issues with federal oversight. Homendy criticized the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) for inadequate regulation, saying it played a key role in the tragedy that killed six people.

Traffic deaths have decreased slightly in 2024, with 18,720 fatalities reported in the first half of the year, down 3.2% from 2023. However, this number is still higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019, when 17,000 deaths were recorded for the same period.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has pointed out that the thousands of road deaths receive far less attention than aviation incidents where no one is injured.

In 2021, traffic deaths surged to 42,915, the highest since 2005, with pedestrian and cyclist fatalities reaching a 40-year peak.

Experts believe risky driving increased during the pandemic when roads were emptier, and drivers felt less likely to be ticketed. Despite recent declines, traffic fatalities remain a major concern.