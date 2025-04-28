Porsches, Bentleys, Audis languishing at U.S. ports

It's not just Porsches piling up in port. Several thousand luxury vehicles from Volkswagen Group brands Audi, Porsche, and Bentley are being held after customs authorities flagged concerns over a component originating from western China’s Xinjiang region.

According to a VW spokesperson, the delay stems from a small electronic part embedded within a larger control unit, which has triggered compliance issues under U.S. laws that prohibit the import of goods linked to forced labor practices.

"We are working to rectify a customs-related delay in the delivery of certain Volkswagen Group vehicle models from U.S. ports to dealers," the spokesman said. "Unfortunately, there may be delays until the required replacement parts are available."

Impact: Thousands of cars stuck

Reports from Handelsblatt and the Financial Times estimate that around 13,000 vehicles are affected, including new Audi, Porsche, and Bentley models. Delivery of the vehicles is ongoing but slower as the company replaces the flagged components before vehicles can be sold or registered.

Volkswagen said it learned about the problematic part from a supplier tip-off and promptly notified U.S. authorities. The company claims it was unaware that the component had originated from Xinjiang, where labor conditions have been the subject of international human rights scrutiny.

Volkswagen faces renewed scrutiny

The development reignites longstanding concerns about Volkswagen’s business activities in Xinjiang, where the company operates a delivery plant and test track in partnership with Chinese automaker SAIC Motor.

On Wednesday, Volkswagen announced it is reviewing its operations in the region and exploring "various scenarios" for the future, signaling a potential shift amid mounting political pressure.

The company also said it would investigate its supply chain and consider severing ties with the implicated supplier if serious violations are confirmed.

The incident highlights the growing tension global automakers face as they navigate complex supply chains in an era of heightened ethical and legal scrutiny. It also underscores the risks companies face as governments increasingly enforce forced labor import bans targeting sensitive regions.