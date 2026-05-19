Here’s how much you could save if your state suspends the gas tax

California drivers would save the most from a temporary suspension of state and local gasoline taxes — about $35 on a 50-gallon monthly fuel purchase.

Drivers in Alaska would see the smallest savings, at roughly $4.50 a month.

The average U.S. driver would save about $16.50 a month if state and local gas taxes were suspended nationwide.

As gasoline prices remain a major household expense, some lawmakers have revived the idea of temporarily suspending state gasoline taxes to provide relief at the pump. While such proposals vary widely, the potential savings for motorists depend heavily on where they live.

State and local gasoline taxes differ dramatically across the country, ranging from less than 10 cents per gallon in Alaska to more than 70 cents per gallon in California. If those taxes were temporarily suspended, motorists would see immediate reductions in pump prices.

Based on current state gasoline tax rates compiled by the Tax Foundation and other fuel tax data sources, a driver purchasing 50 gallons of gasoline per month would save the following amounts if state and local gasoline taxes were suspended.

A closer look at the savings

The savings estimates assume motorists buy about 50 gallons of gasoline per month, roughly equal to two fill-ups for many drivers. Larger vehicles and commuters with long daily drives would save significantly more.

California motorists would benefit the most from a suspension, because the state has the nation’s highest combined gas taxes and fees. Illinois, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Indiana also rank near the top.

By contrast, drivers in Alaska, Hawaii, and New Mexico would see much smaller reductions because those states impose relatively low fuel taxes.

Supporters of gas tax holidays argue that suspending the taxes can provide immediate consumer relief during periods of high fuel prices or inflation. Critics counter that the tax revenue funds road repairs, bridge maintenance, and transportation projects, and they argue that oil companies or retailers do not always pass the full savings on to consumers.

Several states temporarily suspended or reduced gasoline taxes during the inflation surge that followed the pandemic, though many of those measures have since expired.

The federal government also imposes an 18.4-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax, but most proposals currently under discussion focus on state-level taxes.