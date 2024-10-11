Consumers remain skeptical about robotaxis

A J.D. Power study looked at what people think about riding in robotaxis (cars that drive themselves). Here's what they found:

People like robotaxis

Most people are nervous to ride in a car with no driver, but once they try it, they like it a lot.

People who have ridden in robotaxis are more likely to trust self-driving cars.

What makes a good robotaxi?

Safety first! People want emergency buttons, location sharing, and the ability to choose a safe route.

Follow the rules: People like that robotaxis obey traffic laws and drive well.

Good for privacy: People prefer robotaxis for private conversations.

Robotaxis are still new

Most people haven't heard of robotaxi brands and don't know much about them.

Robotaxis are mostly used for fun right now, not for everyday needs.

Companies need to do a better job of teaching people about robotaxis and making them more accessible.

This study shows that people are starting to trust and accept robotaxis, but there's still a lot of work to do before they become mainstream.

Details of the robotaxi study

Consumers’ level of satisfaction with the robotaxi experience is 8.53 (on a 10-point scale), according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. RobotaxiExperience Study. The leading contributor to the positive experience is vehicle technology.

Consumer confidence when riding in a fully automated, self-driving vehicle is 56 percentage points higher among those who have ridden in a robotaxi (76%) than the general population who have not had the experience (20%). Exposure to the technology, as seen by non-riders in cities with robotaxi deployments, also improves consumer confidence (34%).

These are indications that experience continues to be a maindriver of trust and acceptance, J.D. Power said.

“The robotaxi segment is still anyone’s game, given that most people are not familiar with robotaxi brands and haven’t formed a clear associative imagery,” said Kathleen Rizk, senior director of user experience benchmarking and technology at J.D. Power.