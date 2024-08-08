EV drivers worry public charging stations are unsafe. This change would help.

Most electric vehicle drivers will go the extra mile for safer public charging stations, a survey says.

Some 78% of EV drivers would go out of their way to use a public charging station in a safe location, according to survey from early June by Vontier, a company working with 7-Eleven, Chevron, Shell and others to install charging stations.

U.S. states are now funding charging infrastructure and awarding contracts to companies like Vontier, which is pushing to install charging at retailers.

Public EV charging stations are often poorly lit, lack security cameras and are in unsupervised, isolated parking lots, Vontier Chief Executive Mark Morelli said. Convenience stores can address those safety concerns, he said.

The survey says 63% of EV drivers would go out of their way for a public charging station near dining, and 67% would look for a station with a shop.

“They innately provide a safer, more comfortable charging experience while offering the amenities that drivers desire to be more productive during their charging time,” Morelli said.

EV drivers also worry about weather. More than half of EV drivers would travel further for a charging station with protection from elements such as rain and snow, the survey says.

“It’s interesting that drivers are willing to drive further for their preferred chargers despite ongoing concerns around EV range and charging access,” said Andrew Bennett, CEO of Vontier-owned charging company EVolve.

One of many EV problems

Fears about safety at public charging stations add to worries about EVs that aren’t only about charging and driving range.

EVs are already spending more time in the shop than gas-powered cars, J.D. Power said in July.

Electric cars are also expected to have more recalls than all other vehicles, with Porsche and Tesla in some of the worst positions, according to a May study by iSeeCars.com.

In February, nearly all EVs were selling for less than their manufacturer's suggested retail price, according to AutoSpies.com. And in November, iSeeCars.com said EVs lose their value faster than any type of vehicle.